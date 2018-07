BOISE -- In the summer of 2013, the Idaho Dash Track club began with five athletes, looking for an opportunity to compete in the sport of Track and Field.

This year, the club has over 70 athletes, 47 of which have qualified for the USA Track and Field Junior Olympic Event in North Carolina later this summer.

In order to qualify, athletes had to finish in the top five in the region.

For more information on how you can help these athletes get to nationals, click here.

