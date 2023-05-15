LIVE BLOG: Toledo Walleye open third round against Idaho Steelheads on Saturday | Kelly Cup Playoffs

Toledo starts the third round on the road in Idaho. Walleye hold a perfect 8-0 postseason record sweeping Indy and Cincinnati to reach the Western Conference Finals.

It has been a stellar postseason for the Toledo Walleye. After dominant wins over the Indy Fuel and Cincinnati Cyclones, the Fish will now face the regular season record-breaking Idaho Steelheads for the Western Conference Finals.

The Steelheads notched 57 wins and 117 points during the 2022-23 regular season, surpassing the previous ECHL record of 56 wins, 116 points set in 2001-02 by the Louisiana IceGators.

As regular season champions, the Steelheads clinched the Brabham Cup and home-ice advantage throughout the entire playoffs.

For the Central Division champs, this means starting the series on the road yet again. But Toledo has been a force as visitors against home teams throughout the season, tying the ECHL record for most road wins in a single season with 26.

Head-to-head, Toledo did not play Idaho during the 2022-23 season.

While Toledo swept its prior two rounds, Idaho had a bit more difficulty on its way to a Mountain Division title, with the Utah Grizzlies stretching the first round to six games. Idaho wrapped up its second-round series against the Allen Americans in five games, setting the Steelheads up for a Fish vs. Fish matchup against the Walleye.

For more information on tickets throughout the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs, visit the Toledo Walleye website at this link.

The Walleye will also host watch parties at Fifth Third Field and Hensville Park. Tickets for Fifth Third Field and Hensville Park start at $5 or free with a Toledo Mud Hens ticket. Fans can also catch the game at Fleetwood's Tap Room for free.