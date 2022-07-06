Watch live at 2 p.m.: Idaho Steelheads reveal 'major announcement'

The Steelheads have teased Wednesday's 2 p.m. press conference at Idaho Central Arena as a reveal to a "major announcement regarding hockey in Boise."

BOISE, Idaho — Questions, guesses and predictions will soon become answers when the Idaho Steelheads host a press conference Wednesday at 2 p.m. on the floor of Idaho Central Arena.

The Steelheads have teased the event as a reveal to a "major announcement" since scheduling the press conference July 1.

"Now that you've had a (long) weekend to sit on it, what are we thinking? What's tomorrow's announcement? Wrong answers only. Let's have some fun," the Idaho Steelheads Twitter account wrote in a July 5 post.

Fans and community members are invited to attend Wednesday's press conference. The public may enter Idaho Central Arena through the main entrance from the Grove Plaza. Doors open at 1:30 p.m., 30 minutes prior to the event.

Idaho Steelheads General Manager, Steven Anderson, and Idaho Sports Properties President, Eric Trapp, will speak to members of the media following Wednesday's press conference.

In his weekly 'The Scott Slant' column, KTVB contributor Tom Scott touched on the Idaho Steelheads "major announcement regarding hockey in Boise," and whether the press conference would live up to the hype:

"Are they moving to the AHL? Are they switching their NHL affiliation from the Dallas Stars? Is Derek Laxdal returning as head coach? Are they blowing the roof off Idaho Central Arena to add another deck (they sure seem like they could use the seats). We wait with bated breath."

If you are not attending the event but wish to watch it, we will be providing live streaming coverage at 2 p.m. on:

The Gem State's hockey team officially became the Idaho Steelheads in 1996. The Steelheads competed in the West Coast Hockey League (WCHL) until 2003, when they joined the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL).

The Steelheads and six other WCHL organizations, the Alaska Aces, Bakersfield Condors, Fresno Falcons, Las Vegas Wranglers, Long Beach Ice Dogs and San Diego Gulls, all became members of the ECHL.

Idaho won three division titles and made the Taylor Cup twice in the WCHL. Since joining the ECHL, the Steelheads have won the Kelly Cup twice, in 2004 and 2007.

Idaho Central Arena is located at 233 South Capitol Boulevard in Boise. The arena's capacity is 5,006. The Steelheads average more than 4,000 fans per game and 160,000 fans per season.

The Steelheads are affiliates of the AHL's Texas Stars and NHL's Dallas Stars.

