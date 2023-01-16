Idaho Steelheads Zamboni driver recovering after massive stroke

Steelheads boosters are rallying support for Paul Homola and family.

BOISE, Idaho — When it comes to the ECHL Mountain Division standings, the Idaho Steelheads are riding high, but right now, the team and the Boise hockey community also are missing a beloved part of the family: Paul Homola.

The longtime Zamboni driver suffered a massive stroke on Christmas Eve. It has left him with very limited mobility and very limited ability to speak, and it will be a long time before he can return to the job he's done for 20 years.

"The only income for his family is his work at the rink," said Rocci Johnson with the Idaho Steelheads Booster Club. "We felt we had to figure out a way to make sure that not just income but medical needs are taken care of, and any other concerns the family might have... The most important thing here is for Paul to get better, and for him to be able to come back and be a part of the family at Idaho Steelheads again."

Johnson and Kathy Veneziano have set up an online fundraiser for Homola and his family. The goal was set at $5,000. As of the morning of Jan. 16, it has raised more than $16,500 -- above and beyond, just the way Homola works on and off the ice.

Johnson recalled seeing Homola during early-morning live shots with late KTVB meteorologist Larry Gebert.

"I would meet (Larry) down at the rink at 5 in the morning, and Paul would be there on the ice in the background running the Zamboni, getting it prepared for events of the day, such as youth hockey or practice for Boise State men's hockey or one of the adult leagues," Johnson said. "And then that night, when we had that charitable event happening at the rink, there (Paul) still is working 14-15 hours later."

In an update on the GoFundMe page for Homola, Johnson wrote Saturday that it's "a slow go," but Homola continues to make small improvements.

"Luckily, with all the donations and support you are giving, he and Radka can concentrate on therapy and healing without worrying about medical bills, income and other concerns," Johnson wrote. "We need to get Paul back on his beloved Zamboni and brilliant ice, so with your help, we can make that happen!"

For almost 20 years, Paul Homola has faithfully run the Zamboni in our arena. He has been a longtime member of our Idaho Steelheads family! We are hoping for our community and extended hockey family will join us in assisting Paul and his family. 🐟💙https://t.co/JBAegEMkLU — Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) January 11, 2023

