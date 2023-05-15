Idaho Steelheads advance to conference final in ECHL playoffs

The Steelheads clinched their second-round series against Allen Sunday night. Next up, the Toledo Walleye.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Steelheads head to the Western Conference Finals of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs after a pair of big wins to close out their second-round series against the Allen Americans.

In the series-clinching Game 5, Idaho shut out Allen Sunday afternoon by a final score of 6-0. Goalkeeper Adam Scheel made 37 saves for the Steelheads.

Justin Misiak's first goal of the playoffs put Idaho on the board just under eight minutes into the game. Ryan Dmowski scored the first of his two goals in Sunday's game at 9:49 into the first period on a pass from Willie Knierim. Wade Murphy also scored twice; his first goal came during a first-period power play in which the Steelheads had a five-on-three advantage. With 42 seconds remaining in the first period, Jade Miller scored his first goal of the playoffs to put the Steelheads up 4-0 going into the first intermission.

Murphy's second goal came midway through the second period, also during a power play, on an assist from Matt Register. Dmowski made the score 6-0 with a wrist shot from the right circle during a power play at 9:18 of the third and final period.

Idaho outshot Allen 49-37.

The Steelheads won the first two games of the series against the Americans on May 5 and 10, but Allen prevented an Idaho sweep in game 3, defeating the Steelheads 7-2 on Friday, May 12. The Steelheads surged back the next night, winning game 4 by a score of 9-3, then secured the series with Sunday's shutout.

Going back to the third game of their first-round series against the Utah Grizzlies, the Steelheads have won eight of their last nine playoff games.

Up next for the Steelheads is the Western Conference Final against the Toledo Walleye, also a best-of-7 series. Here's the schedule (all times Mountain):

Game 1 at Idaho: 7:10 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Game 2 at Idaho: 4:10 p.m., Sunday, May 21

Game 3 at Toledo: 5:15 p.m., Wednesday, May 24

Game 4 at Toledo: 5:15 p.m., Friday, May 26

Game 5 at Toledo: 5:15 p.m., Saturday, May 27 (if necessary)

Game 6 at Idaho: 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, May 30 (if necessary)

Game 7 at Idaho: 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, May 31 (if necessary)

All Steelheads home games are at Idaho Central Arena in Boise.

The winner of the Western Conference Final series will take on the winner of the Eastern Conference Final for the Kelly Cup.

The Newfoundland Growlers have secured a berth in the Eastern Conference Final, and will face either the Florida Everblades or the Jacksonville Icemen.

