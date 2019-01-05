BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Steelheads fell to the Tulsa Oilers 1-0 in Game 3 of the Mountain Division Finals of the Kelly Cup playoffs on Tuesday night.

Going into the game, the Steelheads trailed 0-2 in the series. They'll need to win in Boise on Wednesday if they hope to stay alive in the best-of-seven series.

The first - and only - score on Tuesday night came late in the second period courtesy of Tulsa's Stephen Perfetto.

The Steelheads lost the first two games of the series in Tulsa, Okla., with a score of 1-3 in both games.

Idaho advanced to the second round of the playoffs after beating the Utah Grizzlies in four straight overtime games, tying an ECHL record for most overtime games in a playoff series.

The Steelheads finished the regular season in fourth of the Western Conference, with a 41-25-4-2 record.

Idaho plays Game 4 of the series on Wednesday at CenturyLink Arena. The puck drops 7:10 p.m.

