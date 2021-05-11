Idaho Steelheads release schedule for 2021-22 season

The Boise hockey team will play 36 games on its home ice at Idaho Central Arena.

BOISE, Idaho — There will be professional hockey in Boise this year.

The Idaho Steelheads, the East Coast Hockey League affiliate of the Dallas Stars, have released their home schedule for the 2021-22 season.

The Steelheads season opener will take place at Idaho Central Arena on Friday, Oct. 22 against the Utah Grizzlies.

It is a fan-friendly schedule with 24 of the team’s 36 home games to be played on a Friday or Saturday. The remaining 12 games will on Wednesday (11) and Sunday (1). February will host the most home games with seven.

The Steelheads will welcome four non-divisional opponents this season which include the Adirondack Thunder (November - 3 games), South Carolina Stingrays (December - 3 games), Jacksonville Icemen (February - 1 game), and Worcester Railers (February - 3 games).

Here is the complete game-by-game home schedule, and a downloadable form can be found by clicking here. All games start at 7:10 p.m. MT except for the Sunday, Dec. 19th game, which will start at 4:10 p.m. MT.

OCTOBER

Friday, Oct. 22 – Rapid City Rush

Friday, Oct. 29 – Rapid City Rush

Saturday, Oct. 30 – Rapid City Rush

NOVEMBER

Wednesday, Nov. 17 – Adirondack Thunder

Friday, Nov. 19 – Adirondack Thunder

Saturday, Nov. 20 – Adirondack Thunder

Wednesday, Nov. 24 – Allen Americans

Friday Nov. 26 – Allen Americans

Saturday, Nov. 27 – Allen Americans

DECEMBER

Wednesday, Dec. 8 – South Carolina Stingrays

Friday, Dec. 10 – South Carolina Stingrays

Saturday, Dec. 11 – South Carolina Stingrays

Wednesday, Dec. 15 – Rapid City Rush

Friday, Dec. 17 – Rapid City Rush

Sunday, Dec. 19 – Rapid City Rush

JANUARY

Wednesday, Jan. 5 – Utah Grizzlies

Friday, Jan. 7 – Utah Grizzlies

Saturday, Jan. 8 – Utah Grizzlies

Wednesday, Jan. 26 – Kansas City Mavericks

Friday, Jan. 28 – Kansas City Mavericks

Saturday, Jan. 29 – Kansas City Mavericks

FEBRUARY

Wednesday, Feb. 2 – Jacksonville Icemen

Wednesday, Feb. 9 – Tulsa Oilers

Friday, Feb. 11 – Tulsa Oilers

Saturday, Feb. 12 – Tulsa Oilers

Wednesday, Feb. 23 – Worcester Railers

Friday, Feb. 25 – Worcester Railers

Saturday, Feb. 26 – Worcester Railers

MARCH

Friday, Mar. 18 – Utah Grizzlies

Saturday, Mar. 19 – Utah Grizzlies

Wednesday, Mar. 23 – Wichita Thunder

Friday, Mar. 25 – Wichita Thunder

Saturday, Mar. 26 – Wichita Thunder

APRIL

Wednesday, Apr. 6 – Utah Grizzlies

Friday, Apr. 8 – Utah Grizzlies

Saturday, Apr. 9 – Utah Grizzlies

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Call 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for next season.

