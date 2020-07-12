Idaho Steelheads cancel entire hockey season

All games in the 2020-2021 ECHL season have been suspended, "in light of COVID-19’s continued impact across Idaho and the United States," the team said.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Steelheads will not play a single hockey game during the 2020-2021 season, the organization announced Monday.

All games in the ECHL season have been suspended, "in light of COVID-19’s continued impact across Idaho and the United States," the team said.

The Steelheads will return to the ice in October 2021 for the 2021-2022 season.

“This was a difficult decision to come to as we wanted to be able to play this season but because of the continued increase of Covid-19 in the Treasure Valley and United States, we felt our best option was to start preparing for a season in the Fall of 2021,” said Steelheads President Eric Trapp in a press release. “The future of the Idaho Steelheads is bright, especially with the new improvements to Idaho Central Arena. We will be back and fighting for another ECHL Kelly Cup very soon!”

All Idaho Steelheads players immediately become free agents for the 2020-21 season. The team has not yet announced details about refunds for those who have already purchased tickets for this season's games.

“We will be communicating directly with our valued season ticket holders and corporate partners in the coming days, and want to thank all of our wonderful fans for their support during what has been a difficult year,” said Trapp. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Idaho Central Arena when we drop the puck next October.”

The cancellation comes amid a major spike of coronavirus infections across the state. As of Sunday, more than 93,000 people have received confirmed positive tests; more than 1,000 Idahoans have died.

