TWIN FALLS -- It has been nearly 100 days since the U.S. Women's National Hickey Team beat Canada in a shootout to win their first gold medal since 1988.

And even though that moment has passed, Sun Valley's Hilary Knight is still on cloud nine.

"It hasn't (sunk in)," Knight said."I think the whirlwind of the post-Olympic tour has been such a success and being able to share the gold medal journey with everybody is super important, so we are still on that journey."

On Thursday, Knight met up with KTVB's Will Hall at Twin Falls-based Chobani, an official Team USA sponsor.

"I can't really put into words (winning gold), but it was one of the most magical experiences of my life," Knight said.

Knight added the post-Olympic tour has also been a whirlwind, traveling across the country just days after winning gold to appear on "Ellen," "Jimmy Fallon" and "Saturday Night Live."

"It was awesome (Ellen show appearance), Ellen and SNL are the experiences that are lifetime experiences that are always on your bucket list."

While fame has its perks (like appearing on "SNL"), Knight says it has also provided a platform for her to speak up about issues important to her.

"Through sport, I've been able to create a great platform, to speak on different initiatives that I feel passionate about, and equality is one of them."

Another? Knight says she wants to help grow the sport for girls.

"My advice (to young hockey players) would be to set goals and shatter them, you always have to be moving forward and evolve, not only as a player, but also as a person, and you need to work hard."

