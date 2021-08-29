Hilary Knight breaks US points record in 10-2 quarterfinal win over Japan

Knight tied Cammi Granato at 78 points with a goal in the first and broke the mark with an assist in the second.

CALGARY, AB — Editor's Note: The video with this story is an interview with Sun Valley's Hilary Knight in 2018 after leading the Americans to the gold medal in women's hockey at the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Hilary Knight had two goals and an assist to break Cammi Granato's U.S. points record in women's world hockey championship play, helping the Americans beat Japan 10-2 in the quarterfinals.

Knight tied Granato at 78 points with a goal in the first and broke the mark with an assist in the second.

Knight added her record 47th goal in the third.

The eight-time world champion trails only former Canadian stars Hayley Wickenheiser with 86 and Jayna Hefford with 83.

The five-time defending champion United States will face Finland on Monday in the semifinals in a rematch of the Americans' 2-1 shootout victory in the 2019 championship game in Finland the last time the event was played.

Canada will play Switzerland in the other semifinal.

Watch more Sports: