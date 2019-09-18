WENDELL, Idaho — A Twin Falls-area high school received quite the surprise this week thanks to former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning.

Wendell High School, which sits between Bliss and Jerome and is home to just over 270 students, was one of just 10 schools across the country selected for the 2019 Smarter Football Grant recipient.



Winners were selected based on their commitment to player safety, community service, and advancement of the sport, on and off the field.



The Trojans got a special shout out from Peyton himself.



"Hey Wendell High School, Peyton Manning here. Congratulations on being named a 2019 Smarter Football Grant winner. Your commitment to USA Football's 'Heads Up Curriculum' and shoulder tackling, shows how the Trojans are practicing smarter football in Idaho."



The school will receive $10,000 to use on Riddell products like helmets, shoulder pads and blocking equipment.