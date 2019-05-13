BOISE, Idaho — Click here to buy tickets online

5A

at Post Falls High School

Friday, May 17

Rigby (14-12) vs. Mountain View (24-3)* **postponed (TBA)**

Highland (22-4-1)* vs. Coeur d'Alene (11-8) **postponed (TBA)**

Lake City (25-0)* vs. Eagle (22-5) **postponed (TBA)**

Rocky Mountain (17-10) vs. Centennial (15-12) **postponed (TBA)**

For full brackets, click here.

WATCH: 2019 5A D3 girls softball championship highlights

4A

at Coeur d'Alene High School

Friday, May 17

Idaho Falls (22-4)* vs. Ridgevue (20-7) - 9 a.m. PDT

Jerome (21-6)* vs. Bishop Kelly (21-7) **postponed (TBA)**

Lakeland (10-15)* vs. Pocatello (16-10-1) - 11 a.m. PDT

Middleton (19-6)*# vs. Mountain Home (21-5) - 11 a.m. PDT

For full brackets, click here.

3A

Ramsey Park, Coeur d'Alene

Friday, May 17

Gooding (22-5)* vs. Fruitland (14-11) - 9 a.m. PDT

Homedale (18-4)*# vs. Filer (19-9) - 9 a.m. PDT

South Fremont (14-7)* vs. Priest River (12-9) - 11 a.m. PDT

Timberlake (17-1)* vs. Snake River (14-5) - 11 a.m. PDT

For full brackets, click here.

2A

Moscow High School

Friday, May 17

Malad (22-2)* vs. Orofino (8-9)* - 9 a.m. PDT

McCall-Donnelly (17-7)* vs. Soda Springs (12-10) - 9 a.m. PDT

West Jefferson (19-4)* vs. New Plymouth (18-9)# - 11 a.m. PDT

Declo (14-9)* vs. Melba (21-3) - 11 a.m. PDT

For full brackets, click here.

1A

Genesee High School

Friday, May 17

Kendrick (13-5) vs. Horseshoe Bend (10-11) **postponed (TBA)**

Greenleaf (11-7) vs. Genesee (10-7) **postponed (TBA)**

Notus (21-3)*# vs. TBD **postponed (TBA)**

Potlatch (17-5)* vs. TBD **postponed (TBA)**

For full brackets, click here.

*district champion

#2018 state champion