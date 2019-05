BOISE, Idaho — **Due to rain in the forecast, some 5A & 4A game times and locations have changed. See changes in bold below.**

5A

Thursday, May 16

TICKETS: $7 adults, $5 students (with activity card), $4 seniors & military

at Hawks Memorial Stadium

Mountain View (24-2)* (5) vs. Madison (9-16) (0)

Lewiston (13-7)* (3) vs. Eagle (16-10) (12)

at Capital High School

Rocky Mountain (19-6) (10) vs. Boise (6-20) (0)

Highland (19-6-1)* (7) vs. Capital (13-16) (8)

Friday, May 17

at Hawks Memorial Stadium

Madison vs. Lewiston - 10 a.m. (loser eliminated)

Boise vs. Highland - 1 p.m. (loser eliminated)

Mountain View vs. Eagle - 5 p.m. (winner to state final)

Rocky Mountain vs. Capital - 7:15 p.m. (winner to state final)

4A

at Vallivue High School

Thursday, May 16

Bonneville (21-6)* (8) vs. Kuna (16-8) (0)

Lakeland (11-2)* (12) vs. Minico (24-3) (2)

Twin Falls (21-5)* (1) vs. Idaho Falls (19-5) (2)

at Bishop Kelly High School

Bishop Kelly (23-4)* (15) vs. Burley (12-17) (6)

Friday, May 17

**at College of Idaho**

Kuna vs. Minico - 3 p.m. (loser eliminated)

Twin Falls vs. Burley - 5:30 p.m. (loser eliminated)

**at Vallivue High School**

Lakeland vs. Bonneville - 3 p.m. (winner to state championship)

Idaho Falls vs. Bishop Kelly - 5:30 p.m. (winner to state championship)

3A

at Melaleuca Field (Idaho Falls)

Thursday, May 16

Timberlake (16-8-1)* (8) vs. Marsh Valley (15-5)* (19)

Homedale (16-9)* (3) vs. South Fremont (21-5) (1)

Kimberly (18-4)* (17) vs. Weiser (12-12) (5)

Priest River (6-13) (0) vs. Sugar-Salem (17-11)* (10)

Friday, May 17

Timberlake vs. Homedale - 10 a.m. (loser eliminated)

Wesier vs. Priest River - 1 p.m. (loser eliminated)

Marsh Valley vs. South Fremont - 4 p.m. (winner to state championship)

Kimberly vs. Sugar-Salem - 7:00 p.m. (winner to state championship)

2A

at Orofino High School

Thursday, May 16

Malad (21-2)* (2) vs. Declo (7-14)* (5)

Nampa Christian (20-5)*# (6) vs. Cole Valley (19-4) (1)

Melba (19-5) (3) vs. Challis-Mackay (18-3)* (0)

Grangeville (13-8) (5) vs. Firth (20-4) (3)

Friday, May 17

Malad vs. Cole Valley - 10:00 a.m. PDT (loser eliminated)

Challis-Mackay vs. Firth - 12:30 PDT (loser eliminated)

Declo vs. Nampa Christian - 3 p.m. PDT (winner to state championship)

Melba vs. Grangeville - 5:30 PDT (winner to state championship)

1A

at Glenns Ferry High School

Friday, May 17

Horseshoe Bend (14-11) vs. Lapwai (12-7) - 9 a.m.

Prairie (14-6) vs. Clearwater Valley (13-6) - 11:30 a.m.

Potlatch (19-2)* vs. TBD - 2:30 p.m.

Glenns Ferry (13-9)* vs. TBD - 5 p.m.

*district champion

#2018 state champion