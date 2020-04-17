Spring high school sports in Idaho officially canceled by IHSAA

The IHSAA board said it became apparent that state championship events could not be held in a way that would follow safety parameters set by Gov. Brad Little.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho High School Activities Association announced on Friday afternoon that no spring sports will be held this year, even if Idaho schools are able to reopen.

"It is with sadness and regret that the Idaho High School Activities Association Board of Directors announces that all spring sport and activity seasons and all state tournaments are cancelled," the board said on Friday in a statement.

The board said in the statement that this decision was reached because it became apparent that state championship events could not be held in a way that would follow safety parameters set by Gov. Brad Little, State Board of Education, and the IHSAA.

Currently, Idaho high school teams are prohibited from using school facilities or practicing until May 18.