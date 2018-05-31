MERIDIAN -- It's a bittersweet ending to Gabe Hughes' junior year of high school.

On Thursday, the Rocky Mountain standout pitcher was named the Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year for his impressive performance with the Grizzlies this season.

This after the Grizzlies, the favorites to repeat as 5A state champions, fell to Post Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament earlier this month.

Hughes posted a 7-1 record with a 1.84 ERA this season. in nearly 43 innings pitched, he allowed just 21 hits, 29 walks and struck out 59 batters.

Even more impressive, Hughes batted .461 with four home runs, 31 RBI's and scored 16 runs.

Though the Grizzlies did not repeat as state champions, Hughes helped his team win the 5A consolation championship.

Hughes has already committed to play for the Gonzaga Bulldogs beginning in the fall of 2019.

Former teammate Ethan Christianson won the award last year.

