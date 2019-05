BOISE, Idaho —

5A

at Post Falls High School

Friday, May 17

**TOURNAMENT IS NOW SINGLE ELIMINATION, 5 INNINGS**

Rigby (14-12) (3) vs. Mountain View (24-3)* (13) - Rigby eliminated

Highland (22-4-1)* (6) vs. Coeur d'Alene (13) - Highland eliminated

SATURDAY, MAY 18

Lake City (25-0)* (4) vs. Eagle (22-5) (3) - Eagle eliminated

Rocky Mountain (17-10) (2) vs. Centennial (15-12) (1) - Centennial eliminated

Lake City (26-0) vs. Mountain View (25-3) (1)

Rocky Mountain (18-10) (15) vs. Coeur d'Alene (7)

THIRD PLACE: Lake City (26-1) vs. Coeur d'Alene

5A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP: Mountain View (26-3) vs. Rocky Mountain (19-10)

For full brackets, click here.

WATCH: 2019 5A D3 girls softball championship highlights

4A

**ALL GAMES CANCELLED ON FRIDAY. WILL BE MOVED TO SATURDAY**

**TOURNAMENT IS NOW SINGLE ELIMINATION**

at Coeur d'Alene High School

Saturday, May 18

Idaho Falls (22-4)* (2) vs. Ridgevue (20-7) (1) - Ridgevue eliminated

Jerome (21-6)* (2) vs. Bishop Kelly (21-7) (11) - Jerome eliminated

Lakeland (10-15)* (9) vs. Pocatello (16-10-1) (15) - Lakeland eliminated

Middleton (19-6)*# (8) vs. Mountain Home (21-5) (5) - Mountain Home eliminated

Idaho Falls (23-4) (7) vs. Pocatello (17-10-1) (2)

Bishop Kelly (22-7) (3) vs. Middleton (20-6) (2)

THIRD PLACE: Middleton (20-7) vs. Pocatello (17-11-1)

4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP: Bishop Kelly (23-7) (1) vs. Idaho Falls (24-4)

For full brackets, click here.

3A

Ramsey Park, Coeur d'Alene

**ALL GAMES CANCELLED ON FRIDAY. WILL BE MOVED TO SATURDAY**

**TOURNAMENT IS NOW SINGLE ELIMINATION**

Saturday, May 18

Gooding (22-5)* (3) vs. Fruitland (14-11) (2) - Fruitland eliminated

Homedale (18-4)*# (6) vs. Filer (19-9) (7) - Homedale eliminated

South Fremont (14-7)* vs. Priest River (12-9) - Priest River eliminated

Timberlake (17-1)* vs. Snake River (14-5) - Snake River eliminated

Gooding (23-5) (5) vs. South Fremont (4) (15-8)

Timberlake (18-1) (5) vs. Filer (6) (20-9)

3A THIRD PLACE: South Fremont (15-9) (10) vs. Timberlake (18-2) (7)

3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP: Gooding (24-5) (2) vs. Filer (21-9) (6)

For full brackets, click here.

2A

Moscow High School

**ALL GAMES CANCELLED ON FRIDAY. WILL BE MOVED TO SATURDAY AT WASHINGTON STATE UNIVERSITY**

Saturday, May 18

Malad (22-2)* (15) vs. Orofino (8-9)* (0)

McCall-Donnelly (17-7)* vs. Soda Springs (12-10) - Soda Springs eliminated

West Jefferson (19-4)* (9) vs. New Plymouth (18-9)# (8) - New Plymouth eliminated

Declo (14-9)* (11) vs. Melba (21-3) (12) - Declo eliminated

Malad (23-2) (12) vs. West Jefferson (20-4) (5)

McCall-Donnelly (18-7) vs. Melba (22-3)

2A THIRD PLACE: West Jefferson (20-5) vs. Melba (22-4)

2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP: Malad (24-2) (13) vs. McCall-Donnelly (19-7) (12)

For full brackets, click here.

1A

Genesee High School

**ALL GAMES CANCELLED ON FRIDAY. WILL BE MOVED TO SATURDAY**

Saturday, May 18

Kendrick (13-5) (20) vs. Horseshoe Bend (10-11) (19) - Horseshoe Bend eliminated

Greenleaf (11-7) (0) vs. Genesee (10-7) (12) - Greenleaf eliminated

Notus (21-3)*# (4) vs. Kendrick (14-5) (9)

Potlatch (17-5)* (10) vs. Genesee (11-7) (9)

1A THIRD PLACE: Notus (4) (21-4) vs. Genesee (11-8) (2)

1A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP: Kendrick (15-5) (20) vs. Potlatch (18-5) (12)

For full brackets, click here.

*district champion

#2018 state champion