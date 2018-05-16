POST FALLS, Idaho -- On a perfect day at Post Falls High School, star pitcher Jacob Pfennigs takes the mound one last time at home.

"I wish it didn't come to an end, but that's how everything happens," he said.

For the first time in this decade, the Trojans will play for a state championship in Boise Saturday and Post Falls has quite the problem for opposing bats.

"I sit high 80s, lows 90s. I've been up to 93, but that's on a good warm day," Pfennigs said.

A high school power pitcher like Pfennigs is extremely hard to find on a national level, let alone the state of Idaho. Head Coach Mick Zeller knows he has it good with 6’7” tall stud.

"It's pretty rare. I've coached--this is my 30th year--and there have only been a handful of kids that hit 90. Just touch it, not even consistent," Zeller said.

This prized arm is not hiding from Major League scouts as the Mets, Yankees, Nationals, White Sox and Twins have all visited North Idaho recently to check in on the star pitcher.

"To watch (the scouts) back there, you definitely see them back there, but when you're on the mound, you're locked in. Personally it's an honor. I'm blessed," Pfennigs explained.

There are no indications where Pfennigs will get drafted, but there is a very good chance he will hear his name at some point in the first week of June.

"It means a lot. The hard work I put in finally pays off. It's good to see," he said.

"As far as I know, there's only been one other person drafted from Post Falls. It's definitely going to be a feather in Jake's cap and I think program-wise, city-wise for Post Falls, that's a feather in our cap too," Coach Zeller said.

Pfennigs mentioned at least 20 or so MLB teams have reached out to him, which means he might have a tough decision to make in the summer. Does he play professionally or head to Oregon State, one of the best collegiate baseball programs in the country?

"There's both options. There are pros and cons to both sides, but right now I don't know what I'm really going to do. I'm excited for whatever decision I take forward," he said.

Pfennigs has shined as a three-sport athlete at Post Falls. He even won Idaho's Gatorade Player of the Year in boys basketball a couple of months ago. The school will miss one of its strongest athletes upon graduation and the feeling is mutual.

"In the past, what I reflect on is everything this school has presented me with all the opportunities and stuff. Everything that has happened to this point and it wouldn't have happened without them," Pfennigs said.

