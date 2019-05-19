EAGLE, Idaho — Mountain View High School junior Lexy Halladay swept the competition over the weekend, winning all three events she entered.

But it was how fast she ran that makes her accomplishments stand out.

On Saturday, Halladay set a new state record while recording the fastest 1,600-meter time by any girl in the nation this season at 4:43.74.

"I can't tell you what it means to me," Halladay said. "It's been a rough season but to come and put down a time like that, I'm super happy with it."

Halladay also won the 800m (2:12.40) and the 3200m (10:39.23).

"It's super exciting just to see my hard work paying off."

Halladay also won the 5A girls' state cross country individual title in October.

