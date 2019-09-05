MERIDIAN, Idaho — Scary moments at the 5A boys district baseball game at Rocky Mountain High School Wednesday night.

Mountain View senior pitcher Riley Harrison took a line drive to the side of his head.

Harrison was taken to the hospital and is currently in the intensive care unit at St. Alphonsus in Boise.

His parents released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying he suffered a skull fracture, and doctors are continuing to monitor him for brain bleeding and eye swelling.

"The Harrison family wants to thank everyone who has reached out and sent their prayers his way," Riley's dad, Steve, said. "Keep them coming, they seem to be working.”

His parents have set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.

Harrison has signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Columbia Basin College next year.

The Mavericks went on to beat Rocky Mountain in the second game of a best-of-three game series 14-1 to clinch the school's first-ever district baseball championship.

