More fans to be allowed to attend Idaho high school sporting events

The Idaho State Board of Education announced Friday a plan to make that happen. It takes affect tonight.

BOISE, Idaho — Earlier this week, Idaho Gov. Brad Little suggested that more fans be allowed in the stands for high school sporting events.



The Idaho State Board of Education announced Friday a plan to make that happen. It takes affect tonight.



The new plan will allow up to 40 percent of a school gym's capacity inside games and matches – or up to four fans per student that is participating in the event - whichever is the larger number.



Social distancing will be mandated, and masks have to be worn.

The updated plan was put together by the governor's office and is now posted to the state board's website.



This plan will cover the rest of the 2020-21 winter sport season.



The student participating in the events, which includes cheerleaders, band and dance team members, are not a part of the 40 percent allowed inside.



Student body members of the home team can also attend, but they will count against the 40 percent allowed inside.



One note, more fans will only be allowed if the home school has all the protocols of the plan in place.

Watch more High School Sports: