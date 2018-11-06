SAINT PAUL, Minn. - It is a "strike him out, hug it out" display of sportsmanship that has gone viral.

Last week, Mounds View played Totino-Grace in Minnesota boys high school baseball to determine who would go onto the Class 4A state quarterfinals. With Mounds View leading 17-10, the Mustangs called on pitcher Ty Koehn to close out the win. With two outs Totino-Grace’s Jack Kocon walked to the plate hoping to extend his team’s season for at least another at-bat.

It didn’t happen, Koehn struck out Kocon. But what happened next is what is being remembered, shared and celebrated.

A little different angle of the at bat... pic.twitter.com/d9G4MWGhqa — Jim Moberg (@b757fo_jim) June 11, 2018

Instead, of celebrating with his teammates Koehn rushed past them to hug and congratulate Kocon on a great season.

That's because Koehn and Kocon have been friends for years.

“I knew I had to say something," Koehn told Bring Me The News. "Our friendship is more important than just the silly outcome of a game. I had to make sure he knew that before we celebrated."

Mounds View will play Stillwater in the state tournament Thursday afternoon in St. Paul.

A big thank you to the parents of both these boys. Raising a young man to be compassionate beats everything. — Randy Foulds (@letmedrive_plz) June 11, 2018

