MIDDLETON -- Junior Lainey Lyle has a new accolade to add to her growing collection: Gatorade Idaho State Softball player of the Year.

Lyle, who has verbally committed to North Dakota State, finished the season on the mound with a 16-2 record, a 0.53 ERA and struck out 177 batters in 119 innings pitched.

At the plate, Lyle hit five home runs, recorded 36 RBI's and had a batting average of 0.463.

She has also been named the 4A SIC conference pitcher of the year her entire prep career.

The Vikings beat conference-rival Ridgevue 1-0 to win their third consecutive 4A state softball title in May.

