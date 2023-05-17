Idaho high school softball state championships: Find scores, highlights

Keep up with scores, matchups, game times and highlights during this weekend's Idaho high school softball state championships. Contests begin Thursday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — The spring sports season is coming to a close, with the 2023 Idaho high school softball state championships descending upon the Gem State this weekend. Four classifications will battle for the throne in eastern Idaho, while Caldwell plays host to the 1A bracket.

Following district championships and regular season play, just eight teams remain in each class. Five state champions will be crowned on Friday and Saturday, with four-straight wins required to host the trophy.

Each tournament gets underway on Friday, outside of the 1A bracket, which begins Thursday morning at the Gals Quad.

Prep softball fans can find each of Idaho's first-round matchups, game times, seeds and tournament locations below. Information is broken down by classification, 5A through 1A.

KTVB will update this article with final scores and matchups for both sides of each bracket throughout the weekend. Click on the classification to see each bracket on IHSAA.

(2) Owyhee vs. (7) Rigby

9 a.m. Friday - Thunder Ridge HS

(3) Kuna vs. (6) Coeur d'Alene

11 a.m. Friday - Thunder Ridge HS

(4) Capital vs. (5) Thunder Ridge

9 a.m. Friday - Bonneville HS

(1) Eagle vs. (8) Borah

11 a.m. Friday - Bonneville HS

Twin Falls High School

(2) Skyview vs. (7) Jerome

9 a.m. Friday - Field 1

(3) Blackfoot vs. (6) Twin Falls

11 a.m. Friday - Field 1

(4) Hillcrest vs. (5) Moscow

9 a.m. Friday - Field 2

(1) Pocatello vs. (8) Emmett

11 a.m. Friday - Field 2

Saturday's 4A championship game will be played at the College of Southern Idaho.

Blackfoot Fields

(2) Gooding vs. (7) Marsh Valley

9 a.m. Friday

(3) Homedale vs. (6) Weiser

11 a.m. Friday

(4) Timberlake vs. (5) South Fremont

9 a.m. Friday

(1) Kimberly vs. (8) Snake River

11 a.m. Friday

Capell Park - Pocatello

(2) St. Maries vs. (7) Declo

9 a.m. Friday

(3) Nampa Christian vs. (6) West Jefferson

11 a.m. Friday

(4) Cole Valley vs. (5) Grangeville

9 a.m. Friday

(1) Malad vs. (8) Bear Lake

11 a.m. Friday

Gals Quad - Caldwell

(2) Clearwater Valley vs. (7) Greenleaf Friends

9 a.m. Thursday

(3) Glenns Ferry vs. (6) Genesee

11 a.m. Thursday

(4) Kendrick vs. (5) Vision Charter

9 a.m. Thursday

(1) Potlatch vs. (8) Lighthouse

11 a.m. Thursday

Watch more Sports: