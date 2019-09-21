BOISE, Idaho — Throughout the high school varsity football season, KTVB's Friday Night Football will be live at 10:35 p.m. on KTVB's YouTube Channel with highlights and scores from around the Treasure Valley.

Week four of the high school football season saw several major matchups from in Class 5A, 4A, and 3A, including the Meridian Warriors taking on the Borah Lions, the Columbia Wildcats playing the undefeated Kuna Kavemen, and the Vallivue Falcons' matchup against the Caldwell Cougars.

FINAL:

Columbia Wildcats: 8

Kuna Kavemen: 52

FINAL:

Eagle Mustangs: 44

Skyview Hawks: 7

FINAL:

Capital Eagles: 35

Rocky Mountain Grizzlies: 49

FINAL:

Ridgevue Warhawks: 30

Nampa Bulldogs: 48

FINAL:

Vallivue Falcons: 63

Caldwell Cougars: 7

FINAL:

Boise Brave: 17

Mountain View Mavericks: 54

FINAL (THURSDAY NIGHT):

Centennial Patriots: 21

Timberline Wolves: 28

