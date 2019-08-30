BOISE, Idaho — Every Friday night during the 2019 prep football season, catch KTVB's long-running show, Friday Night Football, live on YouTube and KTVB.COM.

Make sure to follow along with our live blog, with updated scores from across southern Idaho throughout the night.

The show will be posted in its entirety once it ends, allowing you to watch it whenever and wherever you want. All of the highlights from Friday Night Football will also be posted here after the show, so make sure to bookmark this page and come back to see highlights from your school's game.

On Friday Night Football, the Rocky Mountain Grizzlies will stop in the the KTVB set and join Will Hall to talk about their season-opening win against the Borah Lions on Thursday night.

THURSDAY FINAL:

Rocky Mountain: 35

Borah: 15

The defending 5A state champions Rocky Mountain entered the 2019 season on a nearly two-year unbeaten streak. Their last loss was against the Borah Lions in September of 2017.

The Lions held the Grizzlies scoreless through the first quarter and trailed by a touchdown at halftime.

But Rocky's offense was too much for Borah to handle, scoring 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to take the win, 35-15.

THURSDAY FINAL:

Timberline 6

Mountain View 46

Unlike Rocky Mountain, the Timberline football program entered Thursday night's game in search of their first win in nearly two years.

Unfortunately, they would have to beat powerhouse Mountain View to do it.

The Mavericks shut out Timberline until the last few minutes of the game, with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Andy Peters to Caden Rush, but it wouldn't be enough.

Mountain View won 46-6.

RELATED: Friday Night Football moving to KTVB.COM and YouTube this season

Watch more High School Sports:

See them all in our YouTube Playlist: