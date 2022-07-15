Rocky Mountain sweeps Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Passing Tournament, Lineman Challenge

BOISE, Idaho — The Rocky Mountain High School football team made history at the 2022 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl High School Passing Tournament and Lineman Challenge Saturday, becoming the first school to sweep all four awards.
On the event's 10-year anniversary, the Grizzlies claimed first place in the varsity passing tournament, junior varsity passing tournament, Lineman Challenge and Tug-of-War.
In the varsity 7-on-7 championship, Rocky Mountain defeated Nampa 43-13.
The two-day competition brought high school football teams from across Idaho to the Optimist Youth Sports Complex. More than 850 players and 100 coaches competed in the passing tournaments and lineman events.
According to the tournament's director, Jerron Moore, the 2022 FIPB football challenge included players from 19 different Gem State high schools. 18 varsity and 14 junior varsity squads competed in the 7-on-7 field.
Rocky Mountain took home the Lineman Challenge title over 15 other squads. The big men took on an obstacle course starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
The top four teams then competed in the Tug-of-War around 1:20 p.m. in a battle of pure strength.
Following the lineman's shining moment, the varsity and junior varsity 7-on-7 consolation games began. The varsity and junior varsity championship games started at 1:40 p.m. Saturday.
Teams were seeded by FIPB 7-on-7 Tournament officials ahead of Saturday's consolation format, which began at 8 a.m.
The Grizzlies were awarded their four titles in a ceremony Saturday afternoon.
High schools that competed in 2022's two-day event are listed below:
Varsity 7-on-7 teams:
- Bishop Kelly
- Boise
- Borah
- Capital
- Cole Valley
- Centennial
- Eagle
- Homedale
- Kuna
- McCall
- Melba
- Meridian
- Mountain View
- Nampa
- Pocatello
- Ridgevue
- Rocky Mountain
- Skyview
- Timberline
Junior varsity 7-on-7 teams:
- Borah
- Capital
- Eagle
- Homedale
- Kuna
- McCall
- Meridian
- Nampa
- Pocatello
- Ridgevue
- Rocky Mountain
- Skyview
- Timberline
Lineman Challenge/Tug-of-War squads:
- Borah
- Capital
- Cole Valley
- Centennial
- Eagle
- Kuna (2 teams)
- McCall
- Melba
- Meridian
- Mountain View (2 teams)
- Ridgevue
- Rocky Mountain (2 teams)
- Skyview
