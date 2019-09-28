MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Rocky Mountain Grizzlies hosted a special veterans appreciation night on Friday night in their matchup against the Centennial Patriots...

The football team and student body honor veterans of the military as well as former Meridian Medical Technical Charter School student and Army Green Beret, Dustin Ard, who was killed in Afghanistan on August 30, 2019.

Lieutenant Gov. Janice McGechin was on hand to award the Ard family with a wreath. Rocky Mountain High School also collected donations for care packages to be sent to troops overseas.

Care packages the school put together are being sent to troops in combat zones.

