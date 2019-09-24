BOISE, Idaho — A Mountain View parent thanked the Boise High football team for their attitudes and effort in the Sept. 20 game with an encouraging note and some gift cards to Little Caesars pizza.

The note commended the Boise High team for their good spirits, as well as told the players that Mountain View parents were proud of their efforts on the field.

In closing the letter the parent wrote, "Enjoy pizza on us, you deserve it!"

The positive message comes during a rough season for the Boise High team, still working hard to see their first win.

Below is the Facebook post containing the parent's note:

Boise Brave Parents Thanks Rocky parents for the positive sportsmanship and recognizing what it means to #bebrave! We are proud of our football team for representing.....

RELATED: Friday Night Football: Watch highlights and scores of high school varsity football from week four

RELATED: Friday Night Football live blog of the latest high school varsity football scores from week four

Watch more High School Sports:

See them all in our YouTube Playlist: