Idaho's No. 1 recruit Gatlin Bair announces top-five schools

The four-star prospect out of Burley is considering Boise State, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon and TCU. The top-40 recruit nationally recently ran a 10.18 in the 100m.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — The top-ranked high school football recruit in Idaho's class of 2024 has narrowed down his list of schools to five after receiving more than 25 Division I offers, and Boise State is on the radar.

Gatlin Bair, a four-star prospect and Burley High School wide receiver, is considering the Broncos, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon and TCU. Bair announced his top-five schools on Twitter, where the post received north of 3,200 likes.

Not only is Bair the No. 1 recruit in the Gem State, but he is also ranked as the No. 40 prospect overall and No. 9 receiver in the country in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports.

As reported by 247's National Recruiting Editor, Brandon Huffman, Bair is the first Idahoan to receive an invite to the 2024 All-American Bowl since Highland's Tommy Togiai in 2018. He is also the top-rated prospect in the Northwest.

Perhaps the biggest draw is Bair's unbelievable straight-line speed. At the Texas Clyde Littlefield Relays in March, the Burley prospect ran a blazing 10.18 in the 100m.

Bair grabbed 73 receptions for 1,073 yards and 18 touchdowns during his junior campaign with the Bobcats.

Outside of his top-five schools, the well-known recruit also received offers from Arkansas, BYU, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M and more. Bair also received offers from multiple Pac-12 programs.

Bair's full 247Sports profile, including a list of interested schools, can be found by clicking here.

Watch more Sports: