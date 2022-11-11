Homedale High's new football field the stuff of dreams

HOMEDALE, Idaho — Have you seen Homedale High School's new football field? It's state of the art, and an actual field of dreams!
There was an incredible community effort in this small Idaho town to make it happen. Homedale High School principal and head coach Matt Holtry said it all started with the passing of the school bond last year. The bond included an upgrade for the Trojans' old grass field. The dream was to have turf installed, but the cost was really high for that.
Thanks to donations from generous alumni and so many community heroes, they had enough money to get it done!
"Homedale is a beautiful place, we are blessed here, and the way our community rallies, we are one team, one family, one community," Holtry said. "And we live it every day!"
You can see this beautiful new field in person Saturday! The Homedale Trojans will be host Weiser in the 3A state football semifinals. The game starts at 1 p.m.
DONORS
- John Jackson
- John Badiola
- Jeff Provolt
- Chuck & Ray Maxwell
- Inland Crane
- Alan Ezell
- Roger Hibbard
- Dennis Carrell
- Bobby Christensen
- Jacob Christensen
- Bob McIntyre
- Jeff Dines
- Terry Moore
- Zac Taylor
- Barney Harper
- Danny Abersturi & the Homedale maintenance crew
