BOISE, Idaho — Every Friday night during the 2019 prep football season, catch KTVB's long-running show, Friday Night Football, live on YouTube and KTVB.COM at 10:35 p.m.

The second week of the high school football season included several major matchups, including Rocky Mountain and Mountain Views' "Battle of the Mountain" rivalry matchup - which has historically been an even rivalry.

RELATED: 2019 Friday Night Football: Week two live blog

Don't forget to tag KTVB High School Sports in your Friday Night Football photos! Use #ktvbhss on all social media platforms, and your submissions could end up on air and/or online.

Also, make sure to like and follow KTVB High School Sports on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Check out the highlights below.

Editors note: Due to technical difficulties, the entire episode of Friday Night Football, along with a few clips, will not be posted until Sunday morning.

FINAL:

Rocky Mountain 27

Mountain View 7

FINAL:

Eagle 28

Meridian 13

FINAL:

Kuna 42

Nampa 35

RELATED: Friday Night Football is moving to KTVB.COM and YouTube this season

Watch more High School Sports:

See them all in our YouTube Playlist:

Stay up to date and get breaking news notifications: Download the KTVB news app