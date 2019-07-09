BOISE, Idaho — Every Friday night during the 2019 prep football season, catch KTVB's long-running show, Friday Night Football, live on YouTube and KTVB.COM at 10:35 p.m.
The second week of the high school football season included several major matchups, including Rocky Mountain and Mountain Views' "Battle of the Mountain" rivalry matchup - which has historically been an even rivalry.
Check out the highlights below.
FINAL:
Rocky Mountain 27
Mountain View 7
FINAL:
Eagle 28
Meridian 13
FINAL:
Kuna 42
Nampa 35
