Week three featured several key games, including undefeated Eagle Mustangs continuing their winning streak as they beat the Borah Lions, the Capital Eagles losing to Mountain View Mavericks and the Weiser Wolverines beating the Gooding Senators.

Check out the highlights below:

FINAL:

Capital Eagles: 14

Mountain View Mavericks: 21

FINAL:

Borah Lions: 14

Eagle Mustangs: 29

FINAL:

Timberline Wolves: 26

Meridian Warriors: 25

FINAL:

Kuna Kavemen: 57

Ridgevue Warhawks: 21

FINAL:

Bishop Kelly Knights: 40

Columbia Wildcats: 8

FINAL:

Centennial Patriots: 26

Skyview Hawks: 21

FINAL:

Mountain Home Tigers: 6

Nampa Bulldogs: 42

FINAL:

Caldwell Cougars: 0

Middleton Vikings: 54

FINAL:

Gooding Senators: 29

Weiser Wolverines: 38

FINAL:

Nyssa Bulldogs: 27

New Plymouth Pilgrims: 0

FINAL:

Marsing Huskies:

Payette Pirates:

THURSDAY FINAL:

Rocky Mountain Grizzlies: 59

Boise Brave: 0

