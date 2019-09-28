BOISE, Idaho — Week five of Friday Night Football features several key matchups that could determine the race for the state football playoffs, which will begin in late October.

The action kicked off Thursday night with the battle of the 5A SIC winless teams: Skyview vs. Boise. Though the Brave put 22 points on the board, the most of their 2019 season thus far, the Hawks shined, winning 51-22.

The Skyview Hawks will join Jay Tust and Will Hall on set during Friday Night Football, which you can watch live on KTVB's YouTube page beginning at 10:35 p.m.

KEY MATCHUPS FROM WEEK FIVE

Eagle (4-0) hosting Mountain View (3-1)

Middleton (3-1) at Bishop Kelly (3-1)

Timberline (2-2) vs. Borah (2-2)

