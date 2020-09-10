Friday Night Football live blog: Rocky Mtn. Grizz, Capital Eagles and Vallivue Falcons fight in late-season playoff push

The Nampa Bulldogs and the Columbia Wildcats battle it out for a spot in the 4A state playoffs.

BOISE, Idaho — In the final two weeks of what has been an irregular regular season, teams across the Treasure Valley are battling it out for key playoff seating in the 4A and 5A state playoffs.

In week seven, the playoffs are in sight and teams like the Emmett Huskies, Eagle Mustangs and Nampa Bulldogs are scraping to grab onto an elusive playoff berth.

The Vallivue Falcons (5-1, 3-1) of the 4A SIC travel to the Columbia Wildcats' (2-2, 2-2) den, the 2-0 Capital Eagles take on the 2-0 Timberline Wolves, and the 3-1 Nampa Bulldogs faceoff against the Ridgevue Warhawks (1-4, 0-4).

Live Blog:

The Bishop Kelly Knights were scheduled to take on 4A SIC foe Caldwell on Friday night, but the game was canceled earlier this week.

According to KTVB's media partners at the Idaho Press, the Caldwell Cougars had to forfeit the game after 33 of the 58 students on the roster were ineligible. Athletic Director Jon Hallock said it was most due to academic issues.