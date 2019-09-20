BOISE, Idaho — Week four of Friday Night Football is already off to a historic start, with Timberline getting the victory over Centennial Thursday night, 28-21.

The last time the Wolves won back-to-back games was back in October of 2017.

They'll join Jay Tust and Will Hall on set during Friday Night Football, which you can watch live on KTVB's YouTube page beginning at 10:35.

KEY MATCHUPS

Rocky Mountain (3-0) hosting Capital (2-1)

The Eagles nearly held off powerhouse Mountain View last week, holding onto a 14-point lead into the fourth quarter, but broke down, allowing 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

They head to Rocky Mountain, who haven't lost a game since November of 2017.

Middleton (2-1) at Fruitland (1-2)

Columbia (1-2) at Kuna (3-0)

Vale (2-0) at Weiser (3-0)

Don't forget to tag us in your Friday Night Football photos! Use #ktvbhss on all social media platforms, and your submissions could end up on air and/or online.

RELATED: Friday Night Football week three highlights