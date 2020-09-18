Friday Night Football: Keep up week 4's action with our live blog

BOISE, Idaho — Week four of the high school football season certainly does not lack any major matchups in the 4A SIC and 5A SIC, including the Kuna Kavemen taking on the Centennial Patriots and the BK Knights playing the Nampa Bulldogs.
High school football was doubtful for a moment this week. Thick smoke and a Red Air Quality Alert made the Boise School District to cancel all of their outdoor activities on Wednesday and Thursday and the West Ada School District had to postpone some games and move practices indoors.
For the first time season, Friday Night Football will now be live-streamed on YouTube at 10:35 p.m. Watch the show on KTVB's YouTube Channel, or in the video player below.
Week 4 Matchups:
Borah Lions vs. Timberline Wolves
Mountain View Mavericks at Meridian Warriors
Eagle Mustangs at Rocky Mountain Grizzlies
Bishop Kelly Knights at Nampa Bulldogs
Columbia at Caldwell
West Side at Cole Valley (at Nampa Christian)
Ridgevue at Emmett Huskies
Horseshoe Bend at Idaho City
Centennial Patriots at Kuna Kavemen
Nampa Christian at Marsing
Fruitland at New Plymouth
American Falls at Parma Panthers
Wendell at Payette Pirates
Boise Brave at Skyview Hawks
Middleton Vikings at Vallivue
POSTPONED:
Notus/Tri-Valley has been moved to Saturday night at 7 PM in Cambridge. (air quality)
Valley at Melba (Melba posted on their Facebook page that it is due to COVID on Valley's team)
Nez Perce at Salmon River (air quality)
Hagerman vs. Carey (COVID)
Wood River vs. Minico (COVID)
