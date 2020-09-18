Friday Night Football: Keep up week 4's action with our live blog

Tune in at 10:35 p.m. Friday to watch this season's first live showing of Friday Night Football on YouTube.

BOISE, Idaho — Week four of the high school football season certainly does not lack any major matchups in the 4A SIC and 5A SIC, including the Kuna Kavemen taking on the Centennial Patriots and the BK Knights playing the Nampa Bulldogs.

High school football was doubtful for a moment this week. Thick smoke and a Red Air Quality Alert made the Boise School District to cancel all of their outdoor activities on Wednesday and Thursday and the West Ada School District had to postpone some games and move practices indoors.

For the first time season, Friday Night Football will now be live-streamed on YouTube at 10:35 p.m. Watch the show on KTVB's YouTube Channel, or in the video player below.

Week 4 Matchups:

Borah Lions vs. Timberline Wolves

Mountain View Mavericks at Meridian Warriors

Eagle Mustangs at Rocky Mountain Grizzlies

Bishop Kelly Knights at Nampa Bulldogs

Columbia at Caldwell

West Side at Cole Valley (at Nampa Christian)

Ridgevue at Emmett Huskies

Horseshoe Bend at Idaho City

Centennial Patriots at Kuna Kavemen

Nampa Christian at Marsing

Fruitland at New Plymouth

American Falls at Parma Panthers

Wendell at Payette Pirates

Boise Brave at Skyview Hawks

Middleton Vikings at Vallivue

POSTPONED:

Notus/Tri-Valley has been moved to Saturday night at 7 PM in Cambridge. (air quality)

Valley at Melba (Melba posted on their Facebook page that it is due to COVID on Valley's team)

Nez Perce at Salmon River (air quality)

Hagerman vs. Carey (COVID)

Wood River vs. Minico (COVID)

Watch more High School Sports: