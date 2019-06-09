BOISE, Idaho — Week two of Friday Night Football will feature several high-profile matches, including what's been dubbed "the battle of the mountains": Rocky Mountain vs. Mountain View.

The defending 5A state champions head up Eagle Road to take on their conference rival in what has always been an even matchup.

Last year, the Grizzlies beat Mountain View 16-6 in week one, the start of their undefeated season.

In 4A, the previously ranked number one Bishop Kelly Knights, who fell at home to Nampa last week, head to Caldwell to take on UC Davis-bound quarterback Lan Larison and the Falcons of Vallivue.

