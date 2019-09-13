BOISE, Idaho — Week three of Friday Night Football takes us across the Treasure Valley, covering 5A, 4A, 3A, and 2A games.

This week, there's a deluge of matchups across the classes, including the Borah Lions (1-1) taking on the Eagle Mustangs (2-0) and the (0-2) Caldwell Cougars travel to Middleton to play the Vikings (1-1).

The Rocky Mountain Grizzlies and the Boise Brave started week three's action on Thursday at Boise High School. The Grizzlies jumped out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter and refused to let the Brave score any points. Rocky Mountain would go on to win 56-0.

You can catch all the highlights during Friday Night Football beginning at 10:35 p.m. live on KTVB.COM and on KTVB's YouTube page.

Don't forget to tag us in your Friday Night Football photos! Use #ktvbhss on all social media platforms, and your submissions could end up on air and/or online.

RELATED: Friday Night Football week two highlights

RELATED: 2019 Friday Night Football: Week two highlights from around the Treasure Valley