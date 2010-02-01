Idaho prep football rankings: Meridian, Bishop Kelly jump into No. 2 spots

BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday's state media poll for Week 5 brought changes in the top two at the 5A, 4A, 3A and 1A DI levels, including two Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) teams moving into the No. 2 spot ahead of eastern Idaho programs.
Following a 56-6 drubbing of Timberline, the 4-0 Meridian Warriors climbed within one spot of top-ranked Rocky Mountain. Meridian owns a pair of top-five wins and is scheduled to face 5A powerhouse Highland Friday at home.
For the third time this season, unbeaten Bishop Kelly faced off with a 5A foe last week, coming away with a 49-14 victory over Lake City up north. The Knights (4-0) now have wins over the Timberwolves, Capital and Centennial.
The dominant start catapulted Bishop Kelly ahead of Blackfoot in the 4A state media poll for Week 5.
At the 3A level, Homedale dropped out of first place for the first time in 2022. The Trojans suffered their first loss of the season last week at 4A Sandpoint, who is on the edge of cracking the top-five list.
Burley, Teton, Carey, Council and Hagerman are the latest programs to crack their classification's respective rankings.
The prep football rankings for Week 5 are listed below by classification, ranked by sports reporters across Idaho. Also, vote for KTVB's Game of the Week:
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (12) 4-0 60 1
2. Meridian 4-0 41 3
3. Rigby 3-1 40 2
4. Mountain View 2-2 20 4
5. Eagle 2-2 8 5
Others receiving votes: Lewiston 5, Nampa 3, Highland 2, Madison 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Skyline (10) 4-1 58 1
2. Bishop Kelly (1) 4-0 45 3
3. Blackfoot 3-1 17 2
4. Burley (1) 4-0 14 —
t-5. Pocatello 2-2 12 4
t-5. Lakeland 4-1 12 5
Others receiving votes: Sandpoint 11, Minico 11.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 4-0 56 2
2. Homedale (3) 3-1 44 1
3. Weiser 4-0 36 3
4. South Fremont (1) 5-0 29 5
5. Teton 4-0 8 —
Others receiving votes: Kimberly 5, McCall-Donnelly 1, Bonners Ferry 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (11) 3-0 56 1
2. North Fremont (1) 3-0 49 2
3. Kellogg 3-1 31 3
4. Bear Lake 3-1 21 4
5. Aberdeen 3-1 13 t-5
Others receiving votes: Firth 7, Melba 3.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Oakley (11) 3-1 59 2
2. Raft River 2-1 38 1
3. Prairie 2-1 23 3
4. Murtaugh (1) 3-1 19 t-4
t-5. Butte County 2-1 10 t-4
t-5. Carey 2-1 10 —
Others receiving votes: Grace 9, Notus 7, Kamiah 5.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Kendrick (12) 4-0 60 1
2. Castleford 3-0 41 2
t-3. Dietrich 3-0 33 3
t-3. Camas County 3-0 33 4
t-5. Council 2-2 3 —
t-5. Hagerman 3-1 3 —
Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 2, Lewis County 2, Garden Valley 2, Mullan 1.
Voters:
- Joey DuBois, KPVI
- Greg Woods, Idaho State Journal
- Trevan Pixley, Lewiston Tribune
- Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
- Eric Moon, KIFI
- Brady Frederick, KTVB
- Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
- Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com
- John Wustrow, Idaho Press
- Allan Steele, Post Register
- Jack Schemmel, KMVT
- Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
