Friday Night Football: Week 2 brings rivalry matchups, undefeated battles

BOISE, Idaho — September has finally arrived, marking the first weekend of division matchups in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference (SIC). After a taste of top-tier contests in southern Idaho the last two weeks, rivalries and rankings officially hit the market the next three days.
Headlining Friday's schedule is the fifth annual 'Battle of the Mountains' between top-ranked Rocky Mountain (2-0) and No. 5 Mountain View (0-1). The Mavericks brought home the axe trophy last fall after a 26-20 win on the Grizzlies' home turf.
Two undefeated teams look to continue their blazing starts to the 2022 campaign at Dona Larsen Park Friday, with the Owyhee Storm (2-0) visiting the Boise Brave (2-0). Owyhee's only win in its inaugural season was against Boise last October.
Following a Week 1 win over Fruitland, Columbia (1-0) heads north for a showdown with Lakeland (2-0) Thursday night. The Hawks rank No. 7 in the 4A state media poll, with wins over Preston and 5A Lake City.
At the 3A level, two of Idaho's top-ranked teams square off in a battle of unbeaten squads. No. 1 Homedale (1-0) hosts No. 4 Gooding (1-0) Friday after a bye week for the Trojans. Gooding dominated 4A Jerome last week 26-7.
Scroll down to see this week's southern Idaho prep matchups. Scores will be updated live Friday night in this article.
5A
Rocky Mountain Grizzlies (2-0) vs. Mountain View Mavericks (0-1)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Mountain View High School
Owyhee Storm (2-0) vs. Boise Brave (2-0)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Dona Larsen Park
Capital Eagles (0-2) vs. Lewiston Bengals (0-1)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Lewiston High School
Timberline Wolves (0-2) vs. Post Falls Trojans (0-1)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Post Falls High School
Centennial Patriots (0-2) vs. Bishop Kelly Knights (1-0)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Bishop Kelly High School
Borah Lions (2-0) vs. Nampa Bulldogs (0-1)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Nampa High School
Kuna Kavemen (2-0) vs. Eagle Mustangs (0-1)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Eagle High School
Middleton Vikings (1-1) vs. Skyview Hawks (0-2)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Skyview High School
4A
Columbia Wildcats (1-0) vs. Lakeland Hawks (2-0)
Thursday, 7 p.m. - Lakeland High School
Mountain Home Tigers (0-1) vs. Buhl Indians (0-1)
Thursday, 7 p.m. - Buhl High School
Vallivue Falcons (0-1) vs. Burley Bobcats (1-0)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Burley High School
Ontario Tigers (Ore.) vs. Caldwell Cougars (0-2)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Caldwell High School
Pocatello Thunder (0-1) vs. Ridgevue Warhawks (0-1)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Ridgevue High School
Emmett Huskies (0-1) vs. Fruitland Grizzlies (0-1)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Fruitland High School
Idaho Falls Tigers (0-1) vs. Twin Falls Bruins (1-0)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Twin Falls High School
Jerome Tigers (0-1) vs. Kimberly Bulldogs (1-0)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Kimberly High School
Minico Spartans (2-0) vs. Ridgeline Riverhawks (Utah)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Ridgeline High School
Canyon Ridge Riverhawks (1-0) vs. Wood River Wolverines (0-2)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Wood River High School
3A
Parma Panthers (0-0) vs. Vale Vikings (Ore.)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Vale High School
Cole Valley Christian Chargers (2-0) vs. Payette Pirates (1-1)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Payette High School
Nampa Christian Trojans (0-1) vs. McCall-Donnelly Vandals (1-0)
Friday, 7 p.m. - McCall-Donnelly High School
Gooding Senators (1-0) vs. Homedale Trojans (1-0)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Homedale High School
Snake River Panthers (0-1) vs. Filer Wildcats (0-1)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Filer High School
La Grande (Ore.) vs. Weiser Wolverines (1-0)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Weiser High School
2A
Declo Hornets (1-0) vs. Aberdeen Tigers (1-0)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Aberdeen High School
Wendell Trojans (1-1) vs. Marsing Huskies (1-1)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Marsing High School
New Plymouth Pilgrims (1-0) vs. Nyssa (Ore.)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Nyssa High School
Melba Mustangs (1-0) vs. North Fremont Huskies (1-0)
Saturday, 2 p.m. - North Fremont High School
1A
Greenleaf Friends Grizzlies (0-1) vs. Meadows Valley Mountaineers (0-0)
Thursday, 4 p.m. - Meadows Valley School
Challis-Mackay (0-1) vs. Rockland Bulldogs (0-1)
Friday, 4 p.m. - Rockland School
Oakley Hornets (1-0) vs. Kendrick Tigers (1-0)
Friday, 6 p.m. - Cambridge Jr-Sr High School
Notus Pirates (0-1) vs. Council Lumberjacks (1-0)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Council High School
Butte County Pirates (1-0) vs. Carey Panthers (0-1)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Carey School
Dietrich Blue Devils (1-0) vs. Glenns Ferry Pilots (0-1)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Glenns Ferry
Wilder Wildcats (0-1) vs. Valley Vikings (0-1)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Valley
Grace Grizzlies (1-0) vs. Lighthouse Christian Lions (0-0)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Lighthouse Christian School
Murtaugh Red Devils (1-0) vs. Hansen Huskies (0-1)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Hansen
Raft River Trojans (0-0) vs. Kamiah Kubs (1-0)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Kamiah High School
Horseshoe Bend Mustangs (1-0) vs. Idaho City Wildcats (0-1)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Idaho City
Garden Valley Wolverines (0-0) vs. Rimrock Raiders (0-1)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Rimrock
Camas County Mushers (1-0) vs. North Gem Cowboys (1-0)
Friday, 4 p.m. - North Gem
Tri-Valley Titans (1-0) vs. Lewis County Eagles (1-0)
Friday, 5 p.m. - Nezperce
Watersprings Warriors (1-0) vs. Hagerman Pirates (1-0)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Hagerman
Cascade Ramblers (0-1) vs. Salmon River Savages (0-1)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Salmon River
Shoshone Indians (0-0) vs. Raft River Trojans (JV)
Friday, 7 p.m. - Raft River
