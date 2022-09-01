Friday Night Football: Week 2 brings rivalry matchups, undefeated battles

After a taste of top-tier contests in southern Idaho the last two weeks, prep football rivalries and rankings go up for grabs this weekend.

BOISE, Idaho — September has finally arrived, marking the first weekend of division matchups in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference (SIC). After a taste of top-tier contests in southern Idaho the last two weeks, rivalries and rankings officially hit the market the next three days.

Headlining Friday's schedule is the fifth annual 'Battle of the Mountains' between top-ranked Rocky Mountain (2-0) and No. 5 Mountain View (0-1). The Mavericks brought home the axe trophy last fall after a 26-20 win on the Grizzlies' home turf.

Two undefeated teams look to continue their blazing starts to the 2022 campaign at Dona Larsen Park Friday, with the Owyhee Storm (2-0) visiting the Boise Brave (2-0). Owyhee's only win in its inaugural season was against Boise last October.

Following a Week 1 win over Fruitland, Columbia (1-0) heads north for a showdown with Lakeland (2-0) Thursday night. The Hawks rank No. 7 in the 4A state media poll, with wins over Preston and 5A Lake City.

At the 3A level, two of Idaho's top-ranked teams square off in a battle of unbeaten squads. No. 1 Homedale (1-0) hosts No. 4 Gooding (1-0) Friday after a bye week for the Trojans. Gooding dominated 4A Jerome last week 26-7.

Scroll down to see this week's southern Idaho prep matchups. Scores will be updated live Friday night in this article.

At 10:35 p.m. MT, Friday Night Football will be live on KTVB.COM and on KTVB's YouTube Channel. Sports reporter Brady Frederick will have game highlights from around the Treasure Valley.

Following the show, individual game highlights will be added to this article. Make sure to check back for updates and more highlights.

5A

Rocky Mountain Grizzlies (2-0) vs. Mountain View Mavericks (0-1)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Mountain View High School

Owyhee Storm (2-0) vs. Boise Brave (2-0)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Dona Larsen Park

Capital Eagles (0-2) vs. Lewiston Bengals (0-1)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Lewiston High School

Timberline Wolves (0-2) vs. Post Falls Trojans (0-1)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Post Falls High School

Centennial Patriots (0-2) vs. Bishop Kelly Knights (1-0)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Bishop Kelly High School

Borah Lions (2-0) vs. Nampa Bulldogs (0-1)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Nampa High School

Kuna Kavemen (2-0) vs. Eagle Mustangs (0-1)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Eagle High School

Middleton Vikings (1-1) vs. Skyview Hawks (0-2)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Skyview High School

4A

Columbia Wildcats (1-0) vs. Lakeland Hawks (2-0)

Thursday, 7 p.m. - Lakeland High School

Mountain Home Tigers (0-1) vs. Buhl Indians (0-1)

Thursday, 7 p.m. - Buhl High School

Vallivue Falcons (0-1) vs. Burley Bobcats (1-0)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Burley High School

Ontario Tigers (Ore.) vs. Caldwell Cougars (0-2)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Caldwell High School

Pocatello Thunder (0-1) vs. Ridgevue Warhawks (0-1)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Ridgevue High School

Emmett Huskies (0-1) vs. Fruitland Grizzlies (0-1)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Fruitland High School

Idaho Falls Tigers (0-1) vs. Twin Falls Bruins (1-0)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Twin Falls High School

Jerome Tigers (0-1) vs. Kimberly Bulldogs (1-0)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Kimberly High School

Minico Spartans (2-0) vs. Ridgeline Riverhawks (Utah)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Ridgeline High School

Canyon Ridge Riverhawks (1-0) vs. Wood River Wolverines (0-2)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Wood River High School

3A

Parma Panthers (0-0) vs. Vale Vikings (Ore.)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Vale High School

Cole Valley Christian Chargers (2-0) vs. Payette Pirates (1-1)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Payette High School

Nampa Christian Trojans (0-1) vs. McCall-Donnelly Vandals (1-0)

Friday, 7 p.m. - McCall-Donnelly High School

Gooding Senators (1-0) vs. Homedale Trojans (1-0)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Homedale High School

Snake River Panthers (0-1) vs. Filer Wildcats (0-1)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Filer High School

La Grande (Ore.) vs. Weiser Wolverines (1-0)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Weiser High School

2A

Declo Hornets (1-0) vs. Aberdeen Tigers (1-0)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Aberdeen High School

Wendell Trojans (1-1) vs. Marsing Huskies (1-1)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Marsing High School

New Plymouth Pilgrims (1-0) vs. Nyssa (Ore.)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Nyssa High School

Melba Mustangs (1-0) vs. North Fremont Huskies (1-0)

Saturday, 2 p.m. - North Fremont High School

1A

Greenleaf Friends Grizzlies (0-1) vs. Meadows Valley Mountaineers (0-0)

Thursday, 4 p.m. - Meadows Valley School

Challis-Mackay (0-1) vs. Rockland Bulldogs (0-1)

Friday, 4 p.m. - Rockland School

Oakley Hornets (1-0) vs. Kendrick Tigers (1-0)

Friday, 6 p.m. - Cambridge Jr-Sr High School

Notus Pirates (0-1) vs. Council Lumberjacks (1-0)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Council High School

Butte County Pirates (1-0) vs. Carey Panthers (0-1)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Carey School

Dietrich Blue Devils (1-0) vs. Glenns Ferry Pilots (0-1)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Glenns Ferry

Wilder Wildcats (0-1) vs. Valley Vikings (0-1)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Valley

Grace Grizzlies (1-0) vs. Lighthouse Christian Lions (0-0)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Lighthouse Christian School

Murtaugh Red Devils (1-0) vs. Hansen Huskies (0-1)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Hansen

Raft River Trojans (0-0) vs. Kamiah Kubs (1-0)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Kamiah High School

Horseshoe Bend Mustangs (1-0) vs. Idaho City Wildcats (0-1)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Idaho City

Garden Valley Wolverines (0-0) vs. Rimrock Raiders (0-1)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Rimrock

Camas County Mushers (1-0) vs. North Gem Cowboys (1-0)

Friday, 4 p.m. - North Gem

Tri-Valley Titans (1-0) vs. Lewis County Eagles (1-0)

Friday, 5 p.m. - Nezperce

Watersprings Warriors (1-0) vs. Hagerman Pirates (1-0)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Hagerman

Cascade Ramblers (0-1) vs. Salmon River Savages (0-1)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Salmon River

Shoshone Indians (0-0) vs. Raft River Trojans (JV)

Friday, 7 p.m. - Raft River

Don't see your score? Feel free to text it directly to KTVB at 208-321-5614. You can also send in pictures and videos from your games, we may show them on air and/or online.



