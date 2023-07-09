Ongoing referee shortage impacting high school football in the Treasure Valley

While Friday nights are typically reserved for varsity battles on the gridiron, that looks a little different this year due to a referee shortage in Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — There's a high school football officiating problem in Idaho – and the issue isn't bad calls – but rather a lack of officials, according to the Idaho High School Activities Association.



While Friday nights are typically reserved for varsity battles on the gridiron, that looks a little different this year due to a shortage of referees in the Gem State.



“We've had to move some varsity games to Thursday nights or to Saturdays,” West Ada School District Activities Director, Jason Warr said. “We've had to try to create different windows that teams could play, which is unfortunate, because really Friday nights is when you want to play your big varsity game."



The Third District Officials Association, based in Boise, said about 130 referees are needed to cover the entire slate of games in the Treasure Valley. This year, they are 20 officials shy, which makes it difficult on the schedule.

IHSAA Executive Director Ty Jones said "pay could definitely be part of" the lack of referees. However, the activities association has worked to create better pay.



"Our office – for just our state tournaments – has increased the pay upwards to 20%, just over the last couple of years," Jones said.

Jones also said an increase in unruly parents and fans is playing a role in the problem – a problem that hasn't gotten better over recent years.



"It seems to be that there's a little bit of a thought process that, 'I've paid my money, I can come in, and I can yell at officials all that I want,'” Jones said. “The amount of money that some other jobs are paying, people look at that and say, 'why would I subject myself to that when I could go make just as much and not have people yell at me?'"



This season has gotten off to a rough start. Jones said through just four completed weeks of prep football play, there's already been ejections in Idaho.



To help with recruiting during the shortage, both the Idaho High School Activities Association and the Third District Officials Association have created incentives.



"If you're a brand-new official in Idaho, the first two years we pay for your registration. There is no registration cost to you," Jones said.

Some organizations, like the Third District, bring in experienced officials to do some training.



"We have several Pac-12 officials who've worked national championship games, who are here in the Boise area,” Third District Officials Association President, John Cannon said. “We've got a Mountain West official who's worked bowl games, we've got a Big Sky official who has worked Big Sky or FCS playoff games."



Cannon said this helps motivate the new officials to show them where the industry could take them moving forward.



"Any commissioner that you speak to in the state of Idaho will tell you the exact same thing – 'we'd love to have you,'" Jones said. "It's a great opportunity to give back a little bit to our kids in our schools, which you know, at the end of the day is pretty awesome."



Not only is the referee shortage plaguing football, other sports like soccer and basketball are getting hit hard due to the lack of officiating. In an effort to slow the trend, the Third District Officials Association is encouraging people to sign up to be a referee on their website.

