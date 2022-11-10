Friday Night Football: Idaho state playoff semifinal matchups, scores

Four teams remain in each classification, as prep squads across the Gem State look to punch their ticket to an Idaho high school football state championship game.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho high school football state playoffs have reached the semifinal round, with four teams in each classification eyeing a spot in next week’s winner-take-all championship bouts.

Three Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) teams earned a spot in the 5A classification’s final four, with both of Friday’s contests set to take place in the Treasure Valley. In the quarterfinals, Rocky Mountain, Rigby and Mountain View each went on the road to pick up wins, while Meridian defeated Middleton at home.

At the 4A level, Bishop Kelly looks to defend its top-seed status at home against Minico Friday night. The undefeated Knights are the lone SIC team standing in the 4A semifinals, with Skyline and Sandpoint squaring off at Holt Arena.

Both final-four contests in the 3A and 2A classifications kick off Saturday afternoon. A massive matchup between southern Idaho foes brings Weiser to Homedale High School Saturday, while Teton vs. Sugar-Salem, and the 2A semifinals take place inside Holt Arena.

The Idaho high school football playoff semifinals get underway Thursday night, with the Carey Panthers battling the Oakley Hornets.

5A

Rigby Trojans vs. Rocky Mountain Grizzlies

Friday at 7 p.m. MT - Rocky Mountain

Mountain View Mavericks vs. Meridian Warriors

Friday at 7 p.m. MT - Meridian

4A

Sandpoint Bulldogs vs. Skyline Grizzlies

Friday at 5:30 p.m. MT - Holt Arena

Minico Spartans vs. Bishop Kelly Knights

Friday at 7 p.m. MT - Bishop Kelly

3A

Weiser Wolverines vs. Homedale Trojans

Saturday at 1 p.m. MT - Homedale

Teton Timberwolves vs. Sugar-Salem Diggers

Saturday at 4 p.m. MT - Holt Arena

2A

West Side Pirates vs. Bear Lake Bears

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. MT - Holt Arena

Aberdeen Tigers vs. Firth Cougars

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. MT - Holt Arena

1A DI

Carey Panthers vs. Oakley Hornets

Thursday at 6 p.m. MT - Holt Arena

Kamiah Kubs vs. Grace Grizzlies

Saturday at 11 a.m. MT - Holt Arena

1A DII

Garden Valley Wolverines vs. Dietrich Blue Devils

Friday at 8:15 p.m. MT - Holt Arena

Castleford Wolves vs. Kendrick Tigers

Saturday at 5 p.m. MT - Lewiston

