Friday Night Football: Idaho state playoff semifinal matchups, scores

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho high school football state playoffs have reached the semifinal round, with four teams in each classification eyeing a spot in next week’s winner-take-all championship bouts.
Three Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) teams earned a spot in the 5A classification’s final four, with both of Friday’s contests set to take place in the Treasure Valley. In the quarterfinals, Rocky Mountain, Rigby and Mountain View each went on the road to pick up wins, while Meridian defeated Middleton at home.
At the 4A level, Bishop Kelly looks to defend its top-seed status at home against Minico Friday night. The undefeated Knights are the lone SIC team standing in the 4A semifinals, with Skyline and Sandpoint squaring off at Holt Arena.
Both final-four contests in the 3A and 2A classifications kick off Saturday afternoon. A massive matchup between southern Idaho foes brings Weiser to Homedale High School Saturday, while Teton vs. Sugar-Salem, and the 2A semifinals take place inside Holt Arena.
The Idaho high school football playoff semifinals get underway Thursday night, with the Carey Panthers battling the Oakley Hornets.
Scroll down to find all semifinal matchups, kickoff times and locations, listed by classification. Following KTVB’s News at 10 p.m. Friday, highlights from Treasure Valley prep contests will be added to this article.
Scores will be updated live in this article during this weekend’s action. Be sure to check back for updated scores and to see who punched their ticket to the state championship.
5A
Rigby Trojans vs. Rocky Mountain Grizzlies
Friday at 7 p.m. MT - Rocky Mountain
Mountain View Mavericks vs. Meridian Warriors
Friday at 7 p.m. MT - Meridian
4A
Sandpoint Bulldogs vs. Skyline Grizzlies
Friday at 5:30 p.m. MT - Holt Arena
Minico Spartans vs. Bishop Kelly Knights
Friday at 7 p.m. MT - Bishop Kelly
3A
Weiser Wolverines vs. Homedale Trojans
Saturday at 1 p.m. MT - Homedale
Teton Timberwolves vs. Sugar-Salem Diggers
Saturday at 4 p.m. MT - Holt Arena
2A
West Side Pirates vs. Bear Lake Bears
Saturday at 1:30 p.m. MT - Holt Arena
Aberdeen Tigers vs. Firth Cougars
Saturday at 6:30 p.m. MT - Holt Arena
1A DI
Carey Panthers vs. Oakley Hornets
Thursday at 6 p.m. MT - Holt Arena
Kamiah Kubs vs. Grace Grizzlies
Saturday at 11 a.m. MT - Holt Arena
1A DII
Garden Valley Wolverines vs. Dietrich Blue Devils
Friday at 8:15 p.m. MT - Holt Arena
Castleford Wolves vs. Kendrick Tigers
Saturday at 5 p.m. MT - Lewiston
