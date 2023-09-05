Idaho high school football rankings: New No. 1 teams in 4A, 2A

Undefeated Bishop Kelly made its 2023 debut at No. 1 in Tuesday's 4A media poll, overtaking Skyline. See where your favorite team ranks ahead of Week 3.

BOISE, Idaho — Two new faces climbed their way into a No. 1 spot for the first time this season in the latest Idaho high school football state media poll, released Tuesday.

In a matchup of eastern Idaho powers in Week 2, Highland defeated three-time defending state champs Skyline 31-20. Following the Grizzlies' first loss of 2023, they were jumped in the 4A rankings by Bishop Kelly. The Knights have defeated a pair of 5A foes so far in Capital and Centennial.

The Rams maintained their No. 2 status in Tuesday's 5A rankings, sandwiched between Southern Idaho Conference squads Eagle (No. 1) and Mountain View (No. 3). Highland received two first-place votes, while the Mustangs earned 11.

After falling to the Mavericks in the annual 'Battle of the Mountains' last Friday, Rocky Mountain dropped one spot in the media poll, flipping spots with Mountain View. The Grizzlies visit Eagle on Friday. Mountain View chases a 3-0 start as it hosts Owyhee on Thursday.

West Side jumped into the No. 1 spot in the 2A classification last week, but was overtaken by North Fremont on Tuesday. West Side lost a 54-44 battle at Layton Christina High School in Utah during Week 2 action. North Fremont received 11 first-place votes after a dominant 48-12 win over Kellogg.

The prep football rankings entering Week 3 are listed below by classification, ranked by sports reporters across Idaho. Before this week's action kicks off, vote for KTVB's Friday Night Football Game of the Week:

5A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Eagle (11) 2-0 63 1

2. Highland (2) 2-0 52 2

3. Mountain View 2-0 41 4

4. Rocky Mountain 2-1 19 3

5. Post Falls 2-0 12 5

Others receiving votes: Coeur d'Alene 3, Boise 3, Meridian 1, Rigby 1

4A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bishop Kelly (10) 2-0 61 2

2. Skyline (3) 1-1 40 1

3. Pocatello 1-0 31 3

4. Burley 2-0 31 4

5. Emmett 2-0 15 t-5

Others receiving votes: Twin Falls 11, Lakeland 5, Hillcrest 1

3A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (13) 3-0 65 1

2. Homedale 2-0 52 2

3. Weiser 2-0 32 3

4. Kimberly 2-0 25 4

5. Teton 2-0 20 5

Others receiving votes: Timberlake 1

2A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. North Fremont (11) 2-0 63 2

2. Declo 2-0 43 5

3. West Side (2) 1-1 42 1

4. Wendell 3-0 16 —

5. New Plymouth 2-0 12 —

Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 7, Firth 4, Bear Lake 3, Cole Valley Christian 3, Melba 2

1A DI

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (9) 1-1 52 1

2. Kamiah (3) 1-0 51 3

3. Lighthouse Christian 2-0 31 t-5

4. Notus (1) 2-0 27 4

5. Grace 2-1 16 2

Others receiving votes: Butte County 12, Murtaugh 3, Raft River 2, Logos 1

1A DII

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (13) 2-0 65 1

2. Camas County 2-0 51 2

3. Castleford 1-0 37 3

4. Mullan 2-0 15 5

5. Garden Valley 1-1 7 4

Others receiving votes: Dietrich 6, Council 4, Hagerman 4, Mackay 4, Cascade 1, Deary 1

