Idaho high school football rankings: Top-five teams in each class for Week 9

BOISE, Idaho — The final week of the 2022 high school football regular season has arrived in the Gem State, with state playoffs kicking off in each of Idaho's classifications Oct. 28.

Ahead of Friday night's grand finale, the state media poll for Week 9 provided insight on who is considered a 'powerhouse' at each level. Tuesday's rankings introduced three squads to their respective top fives and presented a new No. 1 team atop the 2A poll.

Despite its 6-2 record and last Friday's massive 23-14 victory at Mountain View (4-4), Nampa remained on the outside looking into the 5A rankings. The Bulldogs received one top-five vote for Week 9, the second most behind Post Falls.

At the 4A level, red-hot Minico (7-1) moved up one spot Tuesday in spite of a Week 8 bye. The Spartans jumped Skyline (5-3) to claim the No. 2 spot, after the Grizzlies dropped last week's matchup against Bonneville (3-5).

Bonners Ferry and Buhl (7-1) enter the final week of the regular season in a fourth-place tie in the 3A classification. Both programs did not appear in last week's media poll, but moved up the rankings with seven wins apiece.

The prep football rankings for Week 9 are listed below by classification, ranked by sports reporters across Idaho. Also, vote for KTVB's Game of the Week:

5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Meridian (11) 8-0 55 1

2. Rocky Mountain 7-1 42 2

3. Eagle 6-2 27 3

4. Rigby 6-2 20 4

5. Highland 5-3 17 5

Others receiving votes: Post Falls 3, Nampa 1

4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bishop Kelly (11) 8-0 55 1

2. Minico 7-1 42 3

3. Sandpoint 4-3 25 4

4. Skyline 5-3 18 2

5. Twin Falls 7-1 16 5

Others receiving votes: Emmett 4, Lakeland 3, Shelley 2

3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (8) 7-0 52 1

2. Homedale (3) 7-1 47 2

3. Weiser 7-1 33 3

t-4. Bonners Ferry 7-0 12 —

t-4. Buhl 7-1 12 —

Others receiving votes: South Fremont 5, Snake River 2, Teton 1, Kimberly 1

2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bear Lake (6) 6-1 50 2

2. West Side (5) 6-1 49 1

3. Melba 7-1 22 5

4. Aberdeen 5-2 20 3

5. Firth 5-2 18 —

Others receiving votes: North Fremont 4, Kellogg 2

1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (11) 6-1 55 1

2. Butte County 5-1 36 4

3. Kamiah 7-1 30 3

4. Raft River 5-2 22 2

5. Grace 6-1 12 5

Others receiving votes: Carey 9, Notus 1

1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (11) 8-0 55 1

2. Dietrich 7-0 44 2

3. Castleford 6-1 33 3

4. Council 6-2 15 5

5. Camas County 5-2 7 4

Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 6, Mullan 5

Voters:

Greg Woods, Idaho State Journal

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Joey DuBois, KPVI

Eric Moon, KIFI

Jack Schemmel, KMVT

Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Allan Steele, Post Register

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Brady Frederick, KTVB

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

