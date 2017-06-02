Idaho high school football rankings: Top teams entering state playoffs

Tuesday's media poll marks the final Idaho prep football rankings of 2022, as state playoffs kick off Friday. Newcomers this week include Emmett, Carey and Mullan.

BOISE, Idaho — With high school football state playoffs kicking off across the Gem State Friday, Idaho sports journalists compiled their votes for the final state media poll.

After a 35-0 loss in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) title game to Meridian (9-0) last week, Eagle (6-3) dropped two spots in Tuesday's rankings. Rigby (7-2) and Highland (6-3) each moved up one spot.

The Warriors, Mustangs and Rams each earned first-round byes for the 5A state championships, while the Trojans welcome Owyhee (5-4) to eastern Idaho Friday at 7 p.m.

At the 4A level, Emmett's 7-2 regular season record earned the Huskies an appearance in the top-five rankings. Emmett defeated Ridgevue (1-7) on the road last week 51-13. The Huskies open post-season play against Shelley.

The state media poll remained relatively the same Tuesday as Week 9 in the 3A and 2A classifications, outside of a No. 4-No. 5 swap.

Two squads did punch their ticket into the top five at the 1A Division I and 1A Division II levels, however. After last week's shutout win over Raft River (5-3), the Carey Panthers (6-2) claimed a No. 4 spot, and Mullan (8-2) entered the 1A DI rankings.

Catch up on Week 9 Friday Night Football highlights on KTVB's YouTube channel here.

The final prep football rankings for 2022 are listed below by classification, ranked by sports reporters across Idaho.

5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Meridian (11) 9-0 55 1

2. Rocky Mountain 8-1 44 2

3. Rigby 7-2 24 4

4. Highland 6-3 21 5

5. Eagle 6-3 15 3

Others receiving votes: Post Falls 5, Nampa 1

4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bishop Kelly (11) 9-0 55 1

2. Minico 8-1 42 2

t-3. Sandpoint 4-3 25 3

t-3. Skyline 6-3 25 4

5. Emmett 7-2 8 —

Others receiving votes: Twin Falls 5, Lakeland 4, Blackfoot 1

3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (8) 8-0 52 1

2. Homedale (3) 8-1 47 2

3. Weiser 8-1 33 3

4. Bonners Ferry 8-0 17 4

5. Buhl 8-1 15 5

Others receiving votes: Kimberly 1

2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bear Lake (9) 7-1 53 1

2. West Side (2) 7-1 46 2

3. Melba 8-1 28 3

4. Firth 6-2 19 5

5. Aberdeen 5-3 11 4

Others receiving votes: North Fremont 4, Kellogg 4

1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (11) 7-1 55 1

2. Kamiah 8-1 35 3

3. Grace 7-1 32 5

4. Carey 6-2 17 —

5. Butte County 5-2 16 2

Others receiving votes: Nouts 7, Raft River 2, Clearwater Valley 1

1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (11) 9-0 55 1

2. Dietrich 8-0 44 2

3. Castleford 7-1 31 3

4. Council 7-2 19 4

5. Mullan 8-2 7 —

Others receiving votes: Camas County 5, Garden Valley 4

Voters:

Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com

Greg Woods, Idaho State Journal

Eric Moon, KIFI

Joey DuBois, KPVI

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Jack Schemmel, KMVT

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Brady Frederick, KTVB

Allan Steele, Post Register

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

