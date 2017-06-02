Idaho high school football rankings: Top teams entering state playoffs

BOISE, Idaho — With high school football state playoffs kicking off across the Gem State Friday, Idaho sports journalists compiled their votes for the final state media poll.
After a 35-0 loss in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) title game to Meridian (9-0) last week, Eagle (6-3) dropped two spots in Tuesday's rankings. Rigby (7-2) and Highland (6-3) each moved up one spot.
The Warriors, Mustangs and Rams each earned first-round byes for the 5A state championships, while the Trojans welcome Owyhee (5-4) to eastern Idaho Friday at 7 p.m.
At the 4A level, Emmett's 7-2 regular season record earned the Huskies an appearance in the top-five rankings. Emmett defeated Ridgevue (1-7) on the road last week 51-13. The Huskies open post-season play against Shelley.
The state media poll remained relatively the same Tuesday as Week 9 in the 3A and 2A classifications, outside of a No. 4-No. 5 swap.
Two squads did punch their ticket into the top five at the 1A Division I and 1A Division II levels, however. After last week's shutout win over Raft River (5-3), the Carey Panthers (6-2) claimed a No. 4 spot, and Mullan (8-2) entered the 1A DI rankings.
The final prep football rankings for 2022 are listed below by classification, ranked by sports reporters across Idaho.
5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Meridian (11) 9-0 55 1
2. Rocky Mountain 8-1 44 2
3. Rigby 7-2 24 4
4. Highland 6-3 21 5
5. Eagle 6-3 15 3
Others receiving votes: Post Falls 5, Nampa 1
4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bishop Kelly (11) 9-0 55 1
2. Minico 8-1 42 2
t-3. Sandpoint 4-3 25 3
t-3. Skyline 6-3 25 4
5. Emmett 7-2 8 —
Others receiving votes: Twin Falls 5, Lakeland 4, Blackfoot 1
3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 8-0 52 1
2. Homedale (3) 8-1 47 2
3. Weiser 8-1 33 3
4. Bonners Ferry 8-0 17 4
5. Buhl 8-1 15 5
Others receiving votes: Kimberly 1
2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bear Lake (9) 7-1 53 1
2. West Side (2) 7-1 46 2
3. Melba 8-1 28 3
4. Firth 6-2 19 5
5. Aberdeen 5-3 11 4
Others receiving votes: North Fremont 4, Kellogg 4
1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Oakley (11) 7-1 55 1
2. Kamiah 8-1 35 3
3. Grace 7-1 32 5
4. Carey 6-2 17 —
5. Butte County 5-2 16 2
Others receiving votes: Nouts 7, Raft River 2, Clearwater Valley 1
1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Kendrick (11) 9-0 55 1
2. Dietrich 8-0 44 2
3. Castleford 7-1 31 3
4. Council 7-2 19 4
5. Mullan 8-2 7 —
Others receiving votes: Camas County 5, Garden Valley 4
Voters:
- Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com
- Greg Woods, Idaho State Journal
- Eric Moon, KIFI
- Joey DuBois, KPVI
- Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
- Jack Schemmel, KMVT
- Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
- John Wustrow, Idaho Press
- Brady Frederick, KTVB
- Allan Steele, Post Register
- Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
