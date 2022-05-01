Idaho high school football rankings: Bishop Kelly claims No. 1 4A spot

Tuesday's state media poll for Week 7 brought new faces to the top five at the 5A and 1A Division I levels. There is also a new No. 1 squad atop the 4A rankings.

BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday's Idaho high school football media poll presented a new face atop the state's 4A classification. A north Idaho squad also entered the top-five rankings at the 5A level, jumping a Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) power.

After handing the Burley Bobcats their second loss of 2022 in KTVB's Game of the Week, the Bishop Kelly Knights have officially overtaken the state's No. 1 4A spot, moving ahead of Skyline as squads enter Week 7.

The Knights defeated Burley 63-14 at home last Friday to improve to 6-0, while Skyline dropped its rivalry game against 5A rival Rigby 28-0. Bishop Kelly hosts Emmett (5-1) Friday night.

At the 5A level, Inland Empire League leader Lewiston moved into the state media poll's No. 5 spot, jumping Eagle. The Mustangs defeated Boise at Dona Larsen Park last week 23-13, while Lewiston rolled to a 68-7 victory over winless Moscow.

This week's top five remained the same as Week 6 in the 3A, 2A and 1A Division II classifications. At the 1A Division I level, the Kamiah Kubs jumped into the rankings at No. 3.

The prep football rankings for Week 7 are listed below by classification, ranked by sports reporters across Idaho. Also, vote for KTVB's Game of the Week:

5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (12) 6-0 60 1

2. Meridian 6-0 45 2

3. Rigby 5-1 38 3

4. Mountain View 4-2 21 4

5. Lewiston 5-1 8 —

Others receiving votes: Eagle 7, Highland 1

4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bishop Kelly (9) 6-0 55 2

2. Skyline (3) 4-2 47 1

3. Minico 6-1 39 3

4. Lakeland 6-1 21 5

5. Blackfoot 3-3 7 4

Others receiving votes: Sandpoint 5, Emmett 5, Burley 1

3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (9) 6-0 57 1

2. Homedale (3) 5-1 48 2

3. Weiser 6-0 39 3

4. Teton 6-0 24 4

5. South Fremont 5-1 6 5

Others receiving votes: Buhl 3, Bonners Ferry 2, Kimberly 1

2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. North Fremont (12) 5-0 60 1

2. West Side 4-1 42 2

3. Bear Lake 4-1 40 3

t-4. Kellogg 4-2 13 4

t-4. Aberdeen 4-1 13 5

Others receiving votes: Melba 8, Firth 4

1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (12) 5-1 60 1

2. Raft River 4-1 48 2

3. Kamiah 5-1 22 —

4. Butte County 3-1 18 t-5

5. Murtaugh 4-1 15 4

Others receiving votes: Grace 7, Carey 5, Notus 3, Prairie 1, Potlatch 1

1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (12) 5-0 60 1

2. Castleford 5-0 47 2

3. Dietrich 5-0 35 3

4. Camas County 4-1 21 4

5. Council 4-2 12 5

Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 4, Mullan 1

Voters:

Greg Woods, Idaho State Journal

Joey DuBois, KPVI

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Eric Moon, KIFI

Brady Frederick, KTVB

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Gianna Cefalu, KLEW

Jack Schemmel, KMVT

Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com

Allan Steele, Post Register

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

