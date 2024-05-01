Idaho high school football rankings: Top teams in each class for Week 6

Check out the state's top five high school football teams in each classification for Week 6, ranked by sports reporters across Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday's Idaho high school football media poll for Week 6 brought a new face to the 4A classification's top five. Following a massive 42-28 win over then undefeated rival Burley, the Minico Spartans moved into the No. 3 spot.

Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) squads continue to dominate the poll at the 5A level, with four Treasure Valley teams ranked in the top five. Rigby is the lone program outside of the SIC to appear in the Week 6 poll.

Undefeated North Fremont climbed into the state's first place 2A spot this week. Longtime No. 1 West Side's 35-game win streak came to an end last Friday, with Bear Lake pulling off a 28-27 upset victory in double overtime.

West Side is now ranked No. 2, with Bear Lake moving up to No. 3 in the latest state media poll.

4-1 Oakley maintained its position atop the 1A Division I poll ahead of Friday's matchup with Lighthouse Christian, while four undefeated teams appeared in the Week 6 1A Division II top five.

The prep football rankings for Week 6 are listed below by classification, ranked by sports reporters across Idaho. Also, vote for KTVB's Game of the Week:

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (12) 5-0 60 1

2. Meridian 5-0 45 2

3. Rigby 4-1 38 3

4. Mountain View 3-2 16 4

5. Eagle 3-2 12 5

Others receiving votes: Lewiston 8, Highland 1

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Skyline (11) 4-1 59 1

2. Bishop Kelly (1) 5-0 47 2

3. Minico 5-1 24 —

4. Blackfoot 3-2 19 3

5. Lakeland 5-1 13 t-5

Others receiving votes: Burley 11, Sandpoint 4, Pocatello 2, Emmett 1

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (10) 5-0 58 1

2. Homedale (2) 4-1 46 2

3. Weiser 5-0 36 3

4. Teton 5-0 24 5

5. South Fremont 5-1 9 4

Others receiving votes: Snake River 4, Kimberly 1, Bonners Ferry 1, Timberlake 1

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. North Fremont (9) 4-0 53 2

2. West Side (2) 3-1 41 1

3. Bear Lake (1) 4-1 40 4

4. Kellogg 4-1 28 3

5. Aberdeen 3-1 11 5

Others receiving votes: Melba 4, Firth 3

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (12) 4-1 60 1

2. Raft River 3-1 48 2

3. Prairie 3-1 23 3

4. Murtaugh 4-1 18 4

5. Butte County 3-1 11 t-5

Others receiving votes: Grace 7, Kamiah 6, Carey 5, Notus 2

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (12) 5-0 60 1

2. Castleford 4-0 45 2

3. Dietrich 4-0 33 t-3

4. Camas County 4-0 29 t-3

5. Council 3-2 9 t-5

Others receiving votes: Mullan 2, Hagerman 1, Garden Valley 1

Voters:

Joey DuBois, KPVI

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Eric Moon, KIFI

Gianna Cefalu, KLEW

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Jack Schemmel, KMVT

Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com

Greg Woods, Idaho State Journal

Allan Steele, Post Register

Trevan Pixley, Lewiston Tribune

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

