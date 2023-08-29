Idaho high school football rankings: 10 teams enter state media poll

Mountain View, Burley, Emmett and Twin Falls were among the new faces in Tuesday's prep football rankings. Rocky Mountain also moved up after a big Week 1 win.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho high school football rankings saw changes in nearly every classification on Tuesday following last week's first full slate of games across the Gem State.

In its 2023 debut, Mountain View handed conference foe Meridian its second-straight loss. The 31-26 win catapulted the Mavericks into this week's 5A top five and dropped the Warriors out of the rankings.

Post Falls also made its debut in the media poll after defeating Sandpoint 41-21. Rocky Mountain's 16-0 victory over Coeur d'Alene – who upset Rigby in Week 0 – moved the Grizzlies up, but they are still ranked behind another Southern Idaho Conference squad.

In the 4A classification, three teams jumped into the rankings ahead of Week 2, creating a three-way tie for the No. 5 spot. Burley, Emmett and Twin Falls each claimed a spot in the top-five rankings following 1-0 starts, while Sandpoint hung around despite the loss to Post Falls.

Both 1A DI and 1A DII levels welcomed two new faces to their top fives on Tuesday. Despite the movement in the rankings, Oakley and Kendrick maintained their No. 1 status with 13 first-place votes each.

The prep football rankings entering Week 2 are listed below by classification, ranked by sports reporters across Idaho. Before this week's action kicks off, vote for KTVB's Friday Night Football Game of the Week:

5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Eagle (9) 1-0 60 1

2. Highland (3) 1-0 54 2

3. Rocky Mountain (1) 2-0 40 4

4. Mountain View 1-0 20 —

5. Post Falls 1-0 6 —

Others receiving votes: Coeur d'Alene 5, Meridian 4, Boise 4, Rigby 2

4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Skyline (11) 1-0 62 1

2. Bishop Kelly (2) 1-0 53 2

3. Pocatello 1-0 37 3

4. Burley 1-0 13 —

t-5. Sandpoint 0-1 6 4

t-5. Emmett 1-0 6 —

t-5. Twin Falls 1-0 6 —

Others receiving votes: Minico 4, Lakeland 3, Hillcrest 3, Columbia 2

3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (13) 2-0 65 1

2. Homedale 1-0 52 2

3. Weiser 1-0 31 3

4. Kimberly 1-0 22 4

5. Teton 1-0 17 5

Others receiving votes: Timberlake 7, McCall-Donnelly 1

2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (12) 1-0 64 2

2. North Fremont (1) 1-0 52 4

3. Aberdeen 1-0 23 5

4. Bear Lake 0-1 21 1

5. Declo 1-0 11 —

Others receiving votes: Firth 7, Cole Valley Christian 4, Wendell 4, Melba 3, New Plymouth 3, Marsing 3

1A DI

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (13) 1-0 65 1

2. Grace 2-0 45 2

3. Kamiah 0-0 33 3

4. Notus 1-0 19 5

t-5. Butte County 1-0 11 —

t-5. Lighthouse Christian 1-0 11 —

Others receiving votes: Raft River 5, Murtaugh 4, Logos 1, Lapwai 1

1A DII

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (13) 1-0 65 1

2. Camas County 1-0 45 3

3. Castleford 1-0 31 4

4. Garden Valley 1-0 26 —

5. Mullan 2-0 11 —

Others receiving votes: Dietrich 8, Council 4, Hagerman 3, Rockland 1, Lewis County 1

Voters:

Kole Emplit, KMVT

Adam Engel, Times-News

Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal

Joey DuBois, KPVI

Gianna Cefalu, KLEW

Eric Moon, KIFI

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Brady Frederick, KTVB

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Teren Kowatsch, Lewiston Tribune

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Allan Steele, Post Register

Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com

