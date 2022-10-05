Friday Night Football: Idaho's top teams square off in Week 7

Week 7 has arrived, bringing what could be the best schedule of matchups in southern Idaho across the entire 2022 regular season. Keep up with prep scores here.

BOISE, Idaho — Prep football in southern Idaho hits its peak in Week 7, with arguably the most-anticipated schedule of games during the 2022 regular season. Friday's slate includes two matchups between undefeated squads, including a battle of Idaho's top ranked 5A programs.

Meridian High School takes center stage Friday night as the Warriors host the Rocky Mountain Grizzlies in a battle of 6-0 teams. Rocky Mountain and Meridian rank No. 1 and No. 2 respectively in the latest state media poll.

No. 4 Mountain View (4-2) welcomes Eagle (4-2) in another highlighted game in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference (SIC). The two programs ranked fourth and fifth for the majority of the season, before the Mustangs were jumped by Lewiston following a narrow win over Boise in Week 6.

At the 4A level, undefeated Bishop Kelly faces off against the Emmett Huskies (5-1). After multiple weeks in the No. 2 spot, the Knights jumped Skyline for the state's No. 1 spot in the 4A rankings this week.

Weiser (6-0) looks to make a move in the state media poll Friday with a top-tier matchup against the Homedale Trojans (5-1). The Wolverines currently sit in the No. 3 spot, one behind Homedale and two spots behind No. 1 Sugar-Salem (6-0).

Scroll down to see the full list of Week 7 prep football matchups across southern Idaho. Scores will be updated live during Friday night's action Following the show, individual game highlights and will be added to this article.

5A

Centennial Patriots (0-6) vs. Timberline Wolves (0-6)

Thursday at 7 p.m. - Dona Larsen Park

Rocky Mountain Grizzlies (6-0) vs. Meridian Warriors (6-0)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Meridian High School

Mountain View Mavericks (4-2) vs. Eagle Mustangs (4-2)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Eagle High School

Borah Lions (3-3) vs. Boise Brave (2-4)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Dona Larsen Park

Kuna Kavemen (3-3) vs. Owyhee Storm (3-4)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Owyhee High School

Capital Eagles (2-4) vs. Middleton Vikings (4-2)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Middleton High School

Skyview Hawks (1-5) vs. Nampa Bulldogs (4-2)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Nampa High School

4A

Emmett Huskies (5-1) vs. Bishop Kelly Knights (6-0)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Bishop Kelly High School

Twin Falls Bruins (5-1) vs. Burley Bobcats (4-2)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Burley High School

Ridgevue Warhawks (1-4) vs. Columbia Wildcats (1-5)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Columbia High School

Caldwell Cougars (0-6) vs. Vallivue Falcons (3-3)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Vallivue High School

Jerome Tigers (0-6) vs. Minico Spartans (6-1)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Minico High School

Canyon Ridge Riverhawks (4-1) vs. Mountain Home Tigers (1-5)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Mountain Home High School

3A

Wood River Wolverines (2-5) vs. Kimberly Bulldogs (5-1)

Thursday at 7 p.m. - Kimberly High School

Homedale Trojans (5-1) vs. Weiser Wolverines (6-0)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Weiser High School

Buhl Indians (5-1) vs. Wendell Trojans (4-3)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Wendell High School

Gooding Senators (1-4) vs. Filer Wildcats (2-4)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Filer High School

McCall-Donnelly Vandals (2-2) vs. Parma Panthers (1-3)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Parma High School

Fruitland Grizzlies (3-3) vs. Payette Pirates (3-3)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Payette High School

2A

Marsing Huskies (1-5) vs. Melba Mustangs (5-1)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Melba Jr/Sr High School

West Side Pirates (4-1) vs. Declo Hornets (2-3)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Declo High School

New Plymouth Pilgrims (3-2) vs. Nampa Christian Trojans (2-4)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Nampa Christian High School

1A

Wilder Wildcats (0-5) vs. Greenleaf Friends Grizzlies (2-4)

Thursday at 7 p.m. - Greenleaf Friends Academy

Tri-Valley Titans (3-2) vs. Meadows Valley Mountaineers (0-5)

Friday at 4 p.m. - Meadows Valley School

Wells (Nev.) vs. Grace Grizzlies (4-1)

Friday at 5 p.m. - Grace High School

Glenns Ferry Pilots (1-4) vs. Carey Panthers (3-2)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Carey School

Butte County Pirates (3-1) vs. Challis-Mackay (2-3)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Challis Junior/Senior High School

Valley Vikings (1-5) vs. Lighthouse Christian Lions (0-5)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Lighthouse Christian School

Idaho City Wildcats (1-4) vs. Notus Pirates (4-1)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Notus Jr/Sr High School

Murtaugh Red Devils (4-1) vs. Raft River Trojans (4-1)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Raft River Jr/Sr High School

Castleford Wolves (5-0) vs. Dietrich Blue Devils (5-0)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Dietrich High School

Camas County Mushers (4-1) vs. Hagerman Pirates (3-3)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Hagerman Jr/Sr High School

Garden Valley Wolverines (5-0) vs. Horseshoe Bend Mustangs (4-2)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Horseshoe Bend High School

Council Lumberjacks (4-2) vs. Salmon River Savages (1-5)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Salmon River Jr/Sr High School

Hansen Huskies (2-3) vs. Shoshone Indians (0-4)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Shoshone

