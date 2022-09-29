Friday Night Football: Week 6 schedule, scores in southern Idaho

The fight for playoff spots and division titles heats up in Week 6 across southern Idaho. Action kicks off Thursday with a showdown between Eagle and Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — The push for division titles and playoff positions heats up in southern Idaho as the calendar turns towards October. The Week 6 schedule includes 32 contests featuring a southern Idaho program, with action getting underway Thursday.

Due to Boise State's game against San Diego State at Albertsons Stadium Friday, the Capital-Rocky Mountain game has been moved from Dona Larsen Park to Rocky Mountain High School.

Two 3-2 teams face off at Dona Larsen Park Thursday, with the Boise Brave hosting the Eagle Mustangs. Other Thursday night contests include Gooding vs. Buhl and Greenleaf vs. Idaho City.

A powerhouse matchup takes center stage Friday at Bishop Kelly High School, with the No. 2 ranked Knights hosting the Burley Bobcats. Burley suffered its first loss of 2022 last Friday against rival Minico, dropping the Bobcats out of the state media poll's top-five rankings.

At the 1A Division II level, two of the state's top teams square off with No. 2 Castleford hosting No. 4 Camas County in a battle of unbeatens.

Scroll down to see final scores from games around southern Idaho. Highlights and scores will be added as games end.

Around 10:35 p.m. MT, Friday Night Football will be live on KTVB.COM and on KTVB's YouTube channel.

Following the show, individual game highlights and scores will be added to this article.

5A

Eagle Mustangs (3-2) vs. Boise Brave (2-3)

Thursday at 7 p.m. - Dona Larsen Park

Capital Eagles (2-3) vs. Rocky Mountain Grizzlies (5-0)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Rocky Mountain High School

Meridian Warriors (5-0) vs. Centennial Patriots (0-5)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Centennial High School

Mountain View Mavericks (3-2) vs. Kuna Kavemen (3-2)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Kuna High School

Timberline Wolves (0-5) vs. Middleton Vikings (3-2)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Middleton High School

Nampa Bulldogs (3-2) vs. Owyhee Storm (3-3)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Owyhee High School

4A

Burley Bobcats (4-1) vs. Bishop Kelly Knights (5-0)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Bishop Kelly High School

Minico Spartans (5-1) vs. Canyon Ridge Riverhawks (4-0)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Canyon Ridge High School

Columbia Wildcats (1-4) vs. Emmett Huskies (4-1)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Emmett High School

Vallivue Falcons (2-3) vs. Ridgevue Warhawks (1-3)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Ridgevue High School

Mountain Home Tigers (1-4) vs. Twin Falls Bruins (4-1)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Twin Falls High School

Jerome Tigers (0-5) vs. Wood River Wolverines (1-5)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Wood River High School

3A

Gooding Senators (1-3) vs. Buhl Indians (4-1)

Thursday at 7 p.m. - Buhl High School

Wendell Trojans (3-2) vs. American Falls Beavers (0-5)

Friday at 7 p.m. - American Falls High School

Parma Panthers (1-2) vs. Fruitland Grizzlies (2-3)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Fruitland High School

Payette Pirates (3-2) vs. Homedale Trojans (4-1)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Homedale High School

Filer Wildcats (2-3) vs. Kimberly Bulldogs (4-1)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Kimberly High School

McCall-Donnelly Vandals (2-1) vs. Weiser Wolverines (5-0)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Weiser High School

2A

Melba Mustangs (4-1) vs. Cole Valley Christian Chargers (3-2)

Friday at 7 p.m. - College of Idaho

Nampa Christian Trojans (1-4) vs. Marsing Huskies (1-4)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Marsing High School

1A

Greenleaf Friends Grizzlies (2-3) vs. Idaho City Wildcats (0-4)

Thursday at 7 p.m. - Idaho City Middle/High School

Castleford Wolves (4-0) vs. Camas County Mushers (4-0)

Friday at 4 p.m. - Camas County High School

Council Lumberjacks (3-2) vs. Meadows Valley Mountaineers (0-4)

Friday at 4 p.m. - Meadows Valley

North Gem Cowboys (3-2) vs. Challis-Mackay (1-3)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Challis

Raft River Trojans (3-1) vs. Glenns Ferry Pilots (1-3)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Glenns Ferry

Lighthouse Christian Lions (0-4) vs. Oakley Hornets (4-1)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Oakley High School

Wilder Wildcats (0-4) vs. Rimrock Raiders (2-2)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Rimrock Junior/Senior High School

Carey Panthers (2-2) vs. Valley Vikings (1-4)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Valley High School

Shoshone Indians (0-3) vs. Dietrich Blue Devils (4-0)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Dietrich High School

Tri-Valley Titans (3-1) vs. Garden Valley Wolverines (4-0)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Garden Valley High School

Hagerman Pirates (3-2) vs. Hansen Huskies (1-2)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Hansen Jr/Sr High School

Salmon River Savages (1-4) vs. Horseshoe Bend Mustangs (3-2)

Friday at 7 p.m. - Horseshoe Bend

