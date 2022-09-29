Friday Night Football: Week 6 schedule, scores in southern Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — The push for division titles and playoff positions heats up in southern Idaho as the calendar turns towards October. The Week 6 schedule includes 32 contests featuring a southern Idaho program, with action getting underway Thursday.
Due to Boise State's game against San Diego State at Albertsons Stadium Friday, the Capital-Rocky Mountain game has been moved from Dona Larsen Park to Rocky Mountain High School.
Two 3-2 teams face off at Dona Larsen Park Thursday, with the Boise Brave hosting the Eagle Mustangs. Other Thursday night contests include Gooding vs. Buhl and Greenleaf vs. Idaho City.
A powerhouse matchup takes center stage Friday at Bishop Kelly High School, with the No. 2 ranked Knights hosting the Burley Bobcats. Burley suffered its first loss of 2022 last Friday against rival Minico, dropping the Bobcats out of the state media poll's top-five rankings.
At the 1A Division II level, two of the state's top teams square off with No. 2 Castleford hosting No. 4 Camas County in a battle of unbeatens.
Check out highlights from Week 5 on KTVB's YouTube page.
Scroll down to see final scores from games around southern Idaho. Highlights and scores will be added as games end.
Around 10:35 p.m. MT, Friday Night Football will be live on KTVB.COM and on KTVB's YouTube channel. Sports reporter Brady Frederick will have highlights from games from around the Treasure Valley.
Following the show, individual game highlights and scores will be added to this article. Make sure to check back for updates and more highlights. Also, vote for KTVB's Game of the Week below:
5A
Eagle Mustangs (3-2) vs. Boise Brave (2-3)
- Thursday at 7 p.m. - Dona Larsen Park
Capital Eagles (2-3) vs. Rocky Mountain Grizzlies (5-0)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Rocky Mountain High School
Meridian Warriors (5-0) vs. Centennial Patriots (0-5)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Centennial High School
Mountain View Mavericks (3-2) vs. Kuna Kavemen (3-2)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Kuna High School
Timberline Wolves (0-5) vs. Middleton Vikings (3-2)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Middleton High School
Nampa Bulldogs (3-2) vs. Owyhee Storm (3-3)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Owyhee High School
4A
Burley Bobcats (4-1) vs. Bishop Kelly Knights (5-0)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Bishop Kelly High School
Minico Spartans (5-1) vs. Canyon Ridge Riverhawks (4-0)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Canyon Ridge High School
Columbia Wildcats (1-4) vs. Emmett Huskies (4-1)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Emmett High School
Vallivue Falcons (2-3) vs. Ridgevue Warhawks (1-3)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Ridgevue High School
Mountain Home Tigers (1-4) vs. Twin Falls Bruins (4-1)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Twin Falls High School
Jerome Tigers (0-5) vs. Wood River Wolverines (1-5)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Wood River High School
3A
Gooding Senators (1-3) vs. Buhl Indians (4-1)
- Thursday at 7 p.m. - Buhl High School
Wendell Trojans (3-2) vs. American Falls Beavers (0-5)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - American Falls High School
Parma Panthers (1-2) vs. Fruitland Grizzlies (2-3)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Fruitland High School
Payette Pirates (3-2) vs. Homedale Trojans (4-1)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Homedale High School
Filer Wildcats (2-3) vs. Kimberly Bulldogs (4-1)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Kimberly High School
McCall-Donnelly Vandals (2-1) vs. Weiser Wolverines (5-0)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Weiser High School
2A
Melba Mustangs (4-1) vs. Cole Valley Christian Chargers (3-2)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - College of Idaho
Nampa Christian Trojans (1-4) vs. Marsing Huskies (1-4)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Marsing High School
1A
Greenleaf Friends Grizzlies (2-3) vs. Idaho City Wildcats (0-4)
- Thursday at 7 p.m. - Idaho City Middle/High School
Castleford Wolves (4-0) vs. Camas County Mushers (4-0)
- Friday at 4 p.m. - Camas County High School
Council Lumberjacks (3-2) vs. Meadows Valley Mountaineers (0-4)
- Friday at 4 p.m. - Meadows Valley
North Gem Cowboys (3-2) vs. Challis-Mackay (1-3)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Challis
Raft River Trojans (3-1) vs. Glenns Ferry Pilots (1-3)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Glenns Ferry
Lighthouse Christian Lions (0-4) vs. Oakley Hornets (4-1)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Oakley High School
Wilder Wildcats (0-4) vs. Rimrock Raiders (2-2)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Rimrock Junior/Senior High School
Carey Panthers (2-2) vs. Valley Vikings (1-4)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Valley High School
Shoshone Indians (0-3) vs. Dietrich Blue Devils (4-0)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Dietrich High School
Tri-Valley Titans (3-1) vs. Garden Valley Wolverines (4-0)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Garden Valley High School
Hagerman Pirates (3-2) vs. Hansen Huskies (1-2)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Hansen Jr/Sr High School
Salmon River Savages (1-4) vs. Horseshoe Bend Mustangs (3-2)
- Friday at 7 p.m. - Horseshoe Bend
